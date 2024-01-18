Follow on Google News
Looking Back on Ocean Partnership for Children's Impact in 2023
In 2023, OPC served 2,054 unique youth in Ocean County primarily living in Toms River, Lakewood, Brick, Barnegat and Jackson. Services included Care Management, Intellectual and Developmental Disability Specialist support, School Resource Navigator support, Court Liaison and Youth Group facilitation. On average, OPC served 1,098 youth per month in 2023.
OPC's influence extended far beyond its organizational boundaries through a series of impactful community events in 2023, fostering connections and support for the youth and families it serves. In February, OPC teamed up with the Ocean County Children's Inter-Agency Coordinating Council to provide training for providers, schools, and the community of Ocean County on Teen Dating Violence. For Autism Awareness month in April, OPC participated in the Ocean County Library Autism Resources Fair as well as internally hosted a fundraising activity for POAC Autism Services, purchasing and wearing Positivi-Tee shirts.
In May, OPC participated with the Ocean County Mental Health Awareness Committee, along with several other local agencies at the Celebrating Wellness event, which took place at the Toms River Branch of the Ocean County Library. The event showcased services offered to local youth and families and celebrated Community Advocates, stigma free communities, and youth winners of the poetry and calendar art contest.
In honor of Pride month, OPC participated in Toms River Pride and the Asbury Park Pride events. Not only did staff participate, but the youth from the Your Authentic Self groups were also involved.
This year, recognizing that the numbers of Latino youth being served by the agency has been increasing, OPC participated in Immigrant Heritage month, in partnership with Community Ambassadors of Ocean County.
A hallmark of OPC is that the agency is committed to acceptance, empowerment and inclusion. To that end, the Girl's Empowerment Group hosted an event that featured guest speaker Jade Destiny, group discussions and a fun runway show for all the girls.
September marked Suicide Prevention Month. On September 19th, OPC hosted Dare to Care in downtown Toms River. The event worked to spread awareness for suicide prevention, provide resources via hotlines, text lines, agencies to outreach, and phone applications to utilize prior to a crisis.
Many of the youth and families that OPC serves are impacted by domestic violence in some way. OPC held their 4th Annual Candlelight Vigil in October. The event served as an opportunity for the community to come together to honor the resilience and strength of all those affected by domestic violence while remembering those who tragically lost their lives due to domestic violence.
OPC recently hosted the first-ever CONNECTIONS Gala. The evening provided CONNECTIONS youth, their families, CONNECTIONS facilitators, and the leadership team of OPC an opportunity to dress up, dance, dine and have fun. The CONNECTIONS group is not just a program; it's a catalyst for transformative experiences, fostering growth, connections, and joy for youth with developmental disabilities.
"I'm often asked what makes OPC so special. It definitely is a mission-driven organization, which motivates all involved to do the very best to help every youth and family referred to us," notes Mary Jo Buchanan, Executive Director of OPC. "But what makes OPC most special are the staff and the Board of Trustees working in tandem to change the tides in the lives of our families."
With 127 dedicated employees in 2023, OPC earned the title of NJ Top Workplace for the 2nd consecutive year. 87% of OPC staff is dedicated to care management and providing services to youth and families. The primary purpose of care management is coordinating and connecting youth and families to resources that they need.
As OPC continues to change the tides in the community, its unwavering commitment to making a positive difference remains at the forefront of its mission. In 2023, OPC not only transformed the lives of the youth and families it serves but also left an enduring mark on the community.
About Ocean Partnership for Children Inc.
Founded in 2005, Ocean Partnership for Children (OPC) is Ocean County's Care Management Organization (CMO). Its mission is to enhance the well being of youth and their families through natural and community supports. OPC provides care coordination services for Ocean County youth up the age of 21 years who have mental health, substance use, intellectual and developmental challenges. OPC strives to keep children and adolescents at home, in school, and in the community by connecting them to resources that meet their unique needs and help them achieve their goals.
Ocean Partnership for Children is a non-profit organization available at no cost to all youth and families in Ocean County who meet the eligibility criteria of the New Jersey Children's System of care. To learn more, visit https://www.oceanpartnership.org or www.oceanresourcenet.org.
