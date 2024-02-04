Dream Giveaway Teams Up with Shift Up Now for Exciting New Partnership

By: Dream Giveaway

Dream Giveaway Proudly Teams Up with Shift Up Now.

--is pleased to announce their alliance withas a Corporate Member. The partnership will bring Shift Up Now's message to the 1.1 million racers, fans, automobile collectors, and enthusiasts that Dream Giveaway currently services as part of its 17-year history of leading automotive giveaway programs.Dream Giveaway has selected several Shift Up Now Athletes to represent the brand in various giveaways throughout 2024. As part of the partnership, Shift Up Now members, followers, and friends will receive triple ticket entries to any of the Dream Giveaways they enter. Each time a Shift Up Now code is used to enter a giveaway, funds are directed to the participating Athletes.Dream Giveaway CMO Lori Spaulding adds, "I'm excited that we are partnering with a great group of dedicated women pushing to help each other and those that are trying to move up the ladder in racing. There are so many very talented female drivers out there and we have always supported the women in drag racing, so I look forward to adding our support to those that like to make a few more turns in their runs as well."Shift Up Now CEO Pippa Mann adds, "Having been personally involved in the Dream Giveaways for a while now, I'm looking forward to expanding the partnership with our entire organization and helping to push forward the women we support. My drive to see these women succeed requires support from companies like Dream Giveaway and we are thankful for them."Race fans and supporters of Shift Up Now are encouraged to watch for promotions featuring their favorite Athletes beginning in February, and for a special offer in March to celebrate Women's History Month.About Dream GiveawayDream Giveaway is a brand of nationally marketed giveaways that have raised millions of dollars for charity since 2007. The funds have provided important assistance to veterans, hospitalized children, cancer victims, the homeless, victims of natural disasters, and other worthwhile causes. Over the years Dream Giveaway has partnered with many racers to help get the word out on the Giveaways through their social media connections and partnerships.About Shift Up NowFounded in 2016 by Lynn Kehoe, Shift Up Now is a collective of female racers working together to create more opportunity for women in motorsports by bringing brands together with racers, providing paid opportunities and partnerships, and increasing the visibility of women in the industry. After relaunching in 2020, Shift Up Now also operates a membership component to unite racers and race fans in their support of the mission of funding female racers. Members have access to fan forums, webinars, driver meet-and-greets, garage tours, and premiere access to limited-edition merchandise. Shift Up Now is managed by Pippa Mann as CEO, Erin Vogel as President, Mandy McGee as Treasurer, and Sarah Montgomery as Director of Membership.