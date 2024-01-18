 

Follow on Google News
News By Tag
* AAACC
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Location
* San Francisco
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2024
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
19181716151413

Follow on Google News

San Francisco's African American Arts & Culture Complex Welcomes David Mack New Managing Director

The New Managing Director will assist with the expanded vision and current growth trajectory of the African American Arts and Culture Complex located in San Francisco's Fillmore District.
By: Wright Enterprises, www.wrightnow.biz
 
 
David Mack AAACC New Managing Director
David Mack AAACC New Managing Director
SAN FRANCISCO - Jan. 17, 2024 - PRLog -- Posted Courtesy of Wright Enterprises Community Spotlight San Francisco ~ Dallas

The African American Art and Culture Complex's Co-Executive Directors, Melonie Green and Melorra Green and leadership team are excited to announce the addition of David Mack in the new role of Managing Director.  As AAACC is preparing to complete the last installment of its successful five-month arts series, "Season of Black Art" in February, its leaders say Mack with his skills and expertise in operations and arts management, organizational change and funder relations could not have come at a better time. Mack started his tenure immediately following the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday, Tuesday, January 16, 2024.

"The African American Art and Culture Complex is undergoing exponential growth and is expanding its reach regionally, nationally and internationally.  David Mack is a great addition to our excellent team," said Reverend Arnold Townsend, President of the Board of Directors.

Over the past decade, Mack (he/him) has managed some of California's most innovative performing arts organizations, including: Joe Goode Performance Group, Invertigo Dance Theatre, The Industry and Watts Village Theater Company.  As a Strategic Consultant, Mack's clients have included the cities of West Hollywood, Santa Monica and Culver City, as well as Center Theatre Group and LA Dance Project.

During his four-year tenure as Managing Director of Watts Village Theater Company, the company tripled its annual operating budget, doubled the size of its Board of Directors and was awarded a Regional Theatre Tony Award.

Mack is no stranger to the Bay Area arts landscape.  Mack most recently served as  a member of WESTAF's Greater Bay Area Arts & Cultural Advocacy Coalition and Co-Founder of Artist Magnet and Artist Magnet Justice Alliance, Oakland-based arts service organizations. He has served on the Boards and committee leadership of several arts organizations, including the San Francisco Arts Alliance and Western Arts Alliance.

"David has the expertise of managing immersive cultural performances in storefronts, train stations and public spaces with the ability to collaborate with national funders, corporations, local vendors, government municipalities and collaborating performing arts," said Melonie Green Co-Director of the African American Art and Culture Complex. "He's truly a great asset to our remarkable team with its recent success of the "Season of Black Art" and "The Wakanda Winter  Wonderland  that have been crowd pleasers."

"I am honored and excited to join the leadership team of one of the oldest and most significant African American cultural organizations in the Bay Area.  AAACC holds a deep legacy and special place in the hearts of many artists and residents - locally and throughout the region.  I look forward to working with our team to expand the Center's visibility and deepen our impact on the communities we serve with innovative programs like the "Season of Black Art," said David Mack.

The AAACC launched "The Season of Black Art" to reintroduce San Francisco to the arts space that has sustained over 200 artists and businesses via funding from Mayor London Breed's "Dream Keeper Initiative."   The last installment of the series that has been directed by Rodney Earl Jackson, Jr., founder of the theater company, SF BATCO and its New Roots Theater Festival, culminates on Saturday, February 10th with an all-day "Symposium on Black Art." The five-month  series launched in October 2023 to provide a platform of visibility for the arts and business cohort gave the community not only an opportunity to see unsung talent, but also the new renovations of the old building that was once a brewery.

Visit www.aaacc.org for more information.

-30-

ABOUT

The African American Art and Culture Complex (AAACC) is operated with a vision to be a space for Black Creatives and Communities to thrive. AAACC is a space for Black creatives to present, gather, and learn, while being a space for all to experience Black art and culture. Individuals and organizations are engaged that align with its mission and core values: Creative Equity, Excellence, Freedom of Expression, Fun & Innovation and Health & Wellness.

Contact
Wright Enterprises, www.wrightnow.biz
***@wrightnow.biz
End
Source:Wright Enterprises, www.wrightnow.biz
Email:***@wrightnow.biz Email Verified
Tags:AAACC
Industry:Non-profit
Location:San Francisco - California - United States
Subject:Executives
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jan 18, 2024
Wright Enterprises News
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News

Jan 17, 2024 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share