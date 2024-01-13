Follow on Google News
News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
RateLinx and Reveel Announce Strategic Partnership to Help Businesses Optimize Their Parcel Spend Management
With RateLinx and Reveel Businesses Now Optimize Their Parcel Spend with an Integrated Approach that Simultaneously Delivers Significant Freight and Logistics Performance Gains
By: RateLinx
RateLinx's intuitive, powerful and scalable transportation management system (TMS) empowers businesses of all sizes to streamline and perfect their logistics operations while managing shipments from any direction – fulfillment or returns – or mix of parcel and freight. Using the Gartner top-rated TMS, ShipLinx TMS, organizations can create faster, smarter operations that save up to 30% on logistics-related costs regardless of which carriers or third-party logistics (3PL) providers they do business with. ShipLinx TMS also integrates seamlessly with any enterprise resource planning or financial system.
Reveel's Shipping Intelligence™
The synergy between RateLinx's technological prowess and Reveel's parcel auditing finesse and actionable insights promises a paradigm shift in how businesses approach parcel spend optimization. Together, both companies aim to equip businesses with unparalleled insights, substantial cost-saving opportunities, and streamlined operations.
"Parcel shipping doesn't take place in a vacuum," said Josh Dunham, co-founder and CEO of Reveel. "Our partnership with RateLinx will make it easier for our customers that have a diverse shipping mix that includes parcel, freight and 3PL to secure the radical savings we deliver in parcel spend along with the dramatic performance gains RateLinx's ShipLinx TMS delivers. This is an important step in highlighting the impact that parcel shipping performance has on bottom- and top-line results."
As part of the partnership, shipping and fulfillment operations will benefit from the integrated approach RateLinx and Reveel make possible and the broad operational intelligence both companies' platforms deliver.
"For years, I've been looking for the right partner that can help our parcel shippers manage their spend. Now with our partnership with Reveel, we have a pre-integrated solution that allows our customers an easy way to do just that while drawing on the powerful capabilities of our parcel manifesting software," said Shannon Vaillancourt, CEO and founder of RateLinx (https://www.ratelinx.com/
Interested shippers are invited to register for an upcoming webinar that will provide insights shippers can use in their own operations. The webinar "3 Ways To Optimize Parcel Spend," will feature experts from RateLinx and Reveel on Thursday, February 8th at 2 PM EST. Register here https://us06web.zoom.us/
About RateLinx:
As a market leader and Gartner TMS top-ranked provider, RateLinx optimizes multi-modal freight spend, automates processes, and scales with businesses as their transportation complexity grows. Shippers choose what they need now and expand into the full features of ShipLinx TMS and RateLinx Freight Audit & Pay for any size business. It's an easy-to-use enterprise-quality TMS that's affordable, scalable, and powerful for inbound, outbound, and 3rd party shipments. No other transportation management system achieves cost savings as quickly and efficiently. Visit us at https://www.RateLinx.com.
Contact
Shannon Corgan
***@ratelinx.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse