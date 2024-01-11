Follow on Google News
HFA Welcomes 2024 With New Partner Appointment
Chief Operating Officer, Sarah Snell has been named partner at HFA.
By: HFA
With a distinguished career that began in public accounting and transitioned into operations management in 2012, Ms. Snell has become a driving force behind the growth of HFA. As COO she consistently emphasizes the critical role of operations and has significantly contributed to the expansion of HFA, both in terms of services and core values. A passionate advocate of HFA's mission, Ms. Snell actively promotes five core tenets: People First, Forces Working Together, Exceptional Every Day Every Way, Choose Accountability, and Know the Way, Show the Way, Lead the Way.
Craig Johnson, Chairman of HFA, commends Ms. Snell for her dedication to fostering a culture of participation, growth, and support within the accounting field. "She is always eager to encourage professionals of all ages to hone their talents, investing in the interests of her coworkers by providing insight and connections whenever possible," notes Johnson.
In recent years, Ms. Snell has focused on leading the growth and development of the Client Accounting and Advisory Services (CAAS) service line at HFA. CAAS encompasses a comprehensive range of financial management and strategic advisory offerings provided by accounting professionals to their clients. By combining technical accounting expertise with a deep understanding of clients' operations, CAAS aims to provide actionable insights that empower businesses to make informed decisions, optimize financial performance, and navigate complex financial landscapes effectively.
"She brings a unique perspective to our CAAS clients stemming from her accounting background and her years of experience managing our firm's operations and financial matters. Through Ms. Snell's leadership, the service line has experienced significant expansion, attracting new clients and solidifying our reputation as industry leaders," commented Matthew Holman, CPA, Advisory Services Partner.
Beyond her role at HFA, Ms. Snell is currently the national Director of Growth & Membership of CPA Firm Management Association (CPAFMA) and is a past President of the NJ Chapter. CPAFMA, dedicated to empowering CPA firms to thrive, benefits from Ms. Snell's ability to share resources, tools, knowledge, and implementation strategies for growth among her peers.
Ms. Snell's commitment to community service extends to her roles as a Community Treasurer and Scout Leader for the Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore. Additionally, she serves as a board member and Treasurer for the Junior League of Monmouth County, an organization dedicated to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women, and improving the community through effective action and leadership.
HFA applauds Ms. Snell's multifaceted contributions to both the firm and the community, highlighting her as a dynamic leader shaping the future of the accounting profession.
About HFA
HFA, Certified Public Accountants and Advisors, is headquartered in Central New Jersey. Established in 1996, the firm services a diverse client base within the tri-state area providing highly personalized and comprehensive accounting, audit, tax and business consulting services. HFA is headquartered in Lakewood with a satellite office in Red Bank. To learn more, visit https://hfacpas.com (http://www.hfacpas.com/
