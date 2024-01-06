Follow on Google News
Celebrating Excellence: Tntra's Annual Award Ceremony Honors Achievements and Fosters Team Building
Tntra Successfully Organizes its First Ever Annual Awards Ceremony to Enhance Team Spirit and Recognize Achievements Across 14 Categories.
By: Tntra
The day-long event's primary goal was to celebrate our team members' achievements. The event served as a platform to inspire our talented experts to recognize their inherent potential and strive for higher professional excellence. Thus, in this way, we successfully reinforced our commitment to continuous improvement.
Moreover, the event flow was such that professionals got ample opportunities to network and talk beyond the scope of work and hence break their silos. This, we envision, bolsters trust among team members and promotes collaborative efforts across different teams, ultimately fostering a more friendly work environment.
The event commenced with a full-filling breakfast, setting the stage for a day filled with esprit de corps and celebration. Tntraites were then divided into teams for team-building games in the lush open lawns and pool area.
The games aimed to nurture collaboration and communication among professionals, often separated by projects or different locations. Amidst the friendly competition, these activities facilitated deeper connections, ultimately uniting us as a more cohesive and stronger team.
In the second half of the day, the awards ceremony was initiated. Various categories were honored during the ceremony, recognizing achievements across different facets of the company's operations. The award categories included -
One of the event's remarkable highlights featured an inspiring address from Mehul Desai, Chairman & Co-Founder, Shardul Bhatt, CEO & Co-Founder, and Parth Barot, Chief Technology Officer, praising the collaborative efforts of the team. The day concluded with an enthusiastic team dance performance, adding an exuberant finale to the celebrations.
The event saw remarkable success in creating an atmosphere of joy, boosting the team's morale. The event was not just a celebration;
About Tntra
Tntra is a software product engineering company providing development services to partners – from new economy startups to large corporations – around the world. We have the necessary infrastructure – virtual to support global customers across different time zones, and, real along with an open-incubator working facility.
Tntra Ventures provides pre-seed and seed funding, primarily to companies that are part of the Tntra ecosystem. We participate in funding rounds led by our partners that are investing in early-stage ventures.
Tntra brings over two decades of experience in global software product engineering and innovation, along with all the necessary human and technical resources – to entrepreneurs and enterprises who want to deliver successfully in the constantly evolving digital world.
For more information visit: https://www.tntra.io
Tntra
***@tntra.io
