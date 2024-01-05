Follow on Google News
News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
McLean Business starts 2024 with new leadership promotion
KSR Pet Care continues with progressive staff investment plan.
By: KSR Pet Care
The secrets to KSR Pet Care's success have been considered unworkable by many of their peers, but KSR Pet Care has continued to move forward, even during the pandemic. "As a business we chose to make a sizable investment in different phases. The most progressive one was in our health benefits (medical, vision, dental) which we offer not only to our full-time but also our part time employees and their dependents."
Usually, a pet care business of KSR Pet Care's size employs one, maximum two office staff members. Again, KSR Pet Care took a different approach. About 10 years ago, more field as well as office staff were hired. Office manager Julie Lessner who has been with the business 8 years, clarifies: "We currently are a 30+ employee business including three managers and office assistant to offer detail-oriented customer service as well as support to our team in the field. We strive to take care of both as the stakes in a pet care service business are high."
The business is not new to pioneering. In 2015 another exceptional measure was taken. Vice-President Christy Kline remembers: "In the course of 2015-2018, we employed three aspiring dog trainers at KSR Pet Care who needed help establishing themselves as certified dog trainers and/or were still completing their certification. We therefore decided to start a dog training school at KSR Pet Care offering dog training to complement our other services. It was a win-win although we knew it would not last. The training school ran its course from 2016 to 2018 until all three dog trainers left the nest and started their own dog training businesses. The relationships we wielded, the coaching and referrals we offered are gems for life."
KSR Pet Care's investments were always calculated and still with risk as the cost of living in KSR Pet Care's service area (McLean, Vienna, Falls Church, North-Arlington)
"Having a small business in Northern Virginia is both a dream come true as well as an honor," concludes Karen Rosenberg. "Having survived the pandemic, which brought our industry's market to a stand-still, we feel confident again and hope to continue offering dog walking and pet sitting for many years to come. But not alone, never alone. Investing in people on all levels is key, even if that means taking calculated risks."
https://www.ksrpetcare.com
Media Contact
Karen Rosenberg, Owner/President
karen@ksrpetcare.com
703-945-5045
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse