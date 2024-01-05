Follow on Google News
News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
Southeast Insurance Celebrates 20 Years of Service and a New Beginning in Daytona Beach
By: Southeast Insurance
The new office, located at 104 LaCosta Lane, Unit 140, Daytona Beach, FL, marks a new chapter in the company's history. This move, just 3.88 miles from the original office, is driven by Volusia County's acquisition of the previous property for future developmental plans. Despite the sentimental value attached to the former 3,600 sq ft building, constructed by Brian's grandfather, a former State Farm District Manager, and later occupied by his father Dean Nelson's law practice since 1971, the company embraces this change with optimism.
"Our family has deep roots in this community, starting from when my grandfather built the original building in 1956," said Brian Nelson, Founder of Southeast Insurance. "While we cherish those memories, we are excited about the opportunities that our new location brings. It's more than just an office; it's a commitment to our clients and the community."
The new 1,600 sq ft office space, located near several new subdivisions and the Tanger Outlets, provides greater accessibility and growth potential. The move also symbolizes a significant evolution from the old office, where the company occupied 1,400 sq ft of working space.
"We've had 60 years' worth of memories in our old building, but it's time for growth and expansion," added Brian Nelson. "The proceeds from the sale have allowed us to invest in a space that better suits our needs and those of our clients."
The new office, conveniently situated off Williamson Blvd., boasts a central location, offering easier access for clients across Daytona Beach. The team of three full-time and one part-time staff are excited to welcome clients to their new location, where they continue to offer personalized service from Monday to Friday, 9 AM to 5 PM.
As Southeast Insurance embarks on this new journey, the company remains dedicated to its core values of trust, reliability, and excellence in service – principles that have guided it for two decades.
Southeast Insurance employs four staff members and specializes in homeowners, auto, condo, flood, umbrella, rental, boat and motorcycle policies. They have built a trust with thousands of policy-holders since 2003.
Southeast Insurance Agency, Inc. is an independent agency that has been serving the Volusia and Flagler market and beyond since 2003. They have relationships with dozens of insurance companies, allowing them to customize an insurance policy for each customer. The company's new office is located at 104 LaCosta Lane, Unit 140, Daytona Beach. They can be reached by calling 386-258-9998, or online at http://southeastins.com/
Contact
Southeast Insurance
***@marketing2go.biz
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse