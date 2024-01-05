 

Follow on Google News
News By Tag
* Southeast Insurance
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Insurance
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Daytona Beach
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2024
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
111098765

Follow on Google News

Southeast Insurance Celebrates 20 Years of Service and a New Beginning in Daytona Beach

By: Southeast Insurance
 
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Jan. 9, 2024 - PRLog -- Southeast Insurance is pleased to announce that the company is celebrating its 20th anniversary along with a significant milestone – the relocation of its office in Daytona Beach, Florida. The company, founded by Brian Nelson in 2003, provides exceptional insurance solutions in home, auto, renters, flood, and condo insurance.

The new office, located at 104 LaCosta Lane, Unit 140, Daytona Beach, FL, marks a new chapter in the company's history. This move, just 3.88 miles from the original office, is driven by Volusia County's acquisition of the previous property for future developmental plans. Despite the sentimental value attached to the former 3,600 sq ft building, constructed by Brian's grandfather, a former State Farm District Manager, and later occupied by his father Dean Nelson's law practice since 1971, the company embraces this change with optimism.

"Our family has deep roots in this community, starting from when my grandfather built the original building in 1956," said Brian Nelson, Founder of Southeast Insurance. "While we cherish those memories, we are excited about the opportunities that our new location brings. It's more than just an office; it's a commitment to our clients and the community."

The new 1,600 sq ft office space, located near several new subdivisions and the Tanger Outlets, provides greater accessibility and growth potential. The move also symbolizes a significant evolution from the old office, where the company occupied 1,400 sq ft of working space.

"We've had 60 years' worth of memories in our old building, but it's time for growth and expansion," added Brian Nelson. "The proceeds from the sale have allowed us to invest in a space that better suits our needs and those of our clients."

The new office, conveniently situated off Williamson Blvd., boasts a central location, offering easier access for clients across Daytona Beach. The team of three full-time and one part-time staff are excited to welcome clients to their new location, where they continue to offer personalized service from Monday to Friday, 9 AM to 5 PM.

As Southeast Insurance embarks on this new journey, the company remains dedicated to its core values of trust, reliability, and excellence in service – principles that have guided it for two decades.

Southeast Insurance employs four staff members and specializes in homeowners, auto, condo, flood, umbrella, rental, boat and motorcycle policies. They have built a trust with thousands of policy-holders since 2003.

Southeast Insurance Agency, Inc. is an independent agency that has been serving the Volusia and Flagler market and beyond since 2003. They have relationships with dozens of insurance companies, allowing them to customize an insurance policy for each customer. The company's new office is located at 104 LaCosta Lane, Unit 140, Daytona Beach. They can be reached by calling 386-258-9998, or online at http://southeastins.com/ or https://www.facebook.com/SoutheastInsuranceAgency.

Contact
Southeast Insurance
***@marketing2go.biz
End
Source:Southeast Insurance
Email:***@marketing2go.biz Email Verified
Tags:Southeast Insurance
Industry:Insurance
Location:Daytona Beach - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Marketing 2 Go News
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News

Jan 09, 2024 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share