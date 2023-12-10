Follow on Google News
The 38th BEYA STEM DTX Announces Full List of 2024 Winners
For nearly four decades, the BEYA STEM DTX Conference has celebrated the remarkable achievements of leaders in STEM.
The annual conference, which is now in its 38th year of production, recognizes industry leaders from Fortune companies, government agencies, educational institutions, and more for their dynamic leadership and ceiling-breaking achievements in STEM.
Flying under the banner of "People. Process. Technology."
2024 BEYA STEM Honorees:
BLACK ENGINEER OF THE YEAR
Ken Washington, Ph.D.
Senior Vice President and Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Medtronic
CAREER ACHIEVEMENT IN GOVERNMENT
Andrea Williams
Chief, Operations Division
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
Carl Donahoo
Lead Engineer, Joint Program Office for both Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile (JASSM) and Long Range Anti-Ship Missile (LRASM)
AFLCMC/EB-E
CAREER ACHIEVEMENT IN INDUSTRY
George Coles Jr.
Biomechanical and Microelectronics Engineer
The Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory
William Johnson Jr.
SVP Logistics & Mission Support Operations
Leidos
COMMUNITY SERVICE IN GOVERNMENT
Tony Harris
Systems Engineer
DEVCOM Analysis Center
COMMUNITY SERVICE IN INDUSTRY
Eric Biribuze
Global Sales Director, AGS
Corning Incorporated
Anthony Crutchfield
Vice President, Army Systems
The Boeing Company
DAVE BARCLAY AFFIRMATIVE ACTION
Allan Sonsteby, Ph.D.
Executive Director
Penn State Applied Research Lab
Duran Gunter
Director, Quality & Process Engineering
Pratt Whitney, a RTX Business
GEM OUTSTANDING YOUNG ALUMNUS
Nashlie Sephus, Ph.D.
Tech Evangelist/Senior Scientist at Amazon, AL
Amazon
LEGACY AWARDS
Asma Abuzaakouk, Ph.D.
Human and Organization Systems, Principal
MITRE
Tracy Barnes
Chief Information Officer
State of Indiana
Sunita Benson-Agwu
Manager Project Execution
Pepco Holdings
Angelys Cuello
Clinical Engineer II
Abbott
Bertrand Damiba
Director, Product Management
Gilbert "Chip" Jones III, D.M.
Staff Engineer Systems Architect
Northrop Grumman Corporation
Robert McMeans
Manager
Spirit AeroSystems
Kamal Mohamed
Ship Manager
General Dynamics Electric Boat
Veronica Nelson
Executive Director
Advancing Minorities' Interest in Engineering (AMIE)
Sharon Parish
Director, Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility
Department of Navy, Naval Sea Systems Command
Michael Patton Jr.
Vice President, Program Management
Lockheed Martin Corporation
Wayne Richards Jr., DBA
Senior Manager, Program Management
Raytheon, an RTX Business
Tiffany Spence
General Engineer
Missile Defense Agency
Ron Williams
Senior Vice President and General Manager
Jacobs
LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
Howard McKenzie
Chief Engineer and Executive Vice President of Engineering, Test & Technology
The Boeing Company
MOST PROMISING ENGINEER IN GOVERNMENT
Lowell Jones
Aerospace Engineer
Air Force Materiel Command
MOST PROMISING ENGINEER IN INDUSTRY
Nirupama (Pam) Bhattacharya, Ph.D.
Principal Data Scientist
MITRE
Nicole Jackson, Ph.D.
R&D S&E Systems Research and Analysis
Sandia National Laboratories
MOST PROMISING SCIENTIST
Shavonn Watkins, Ph.D.
Associate
Booz Allen Hamilton
Connie Kim
Health Program Analysis and Transformation, Lead
MITRE
OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL CONTRIBUTION IN GOVERNMENT
Nathaniel Bridges, Ph.D.
Research Biomedical Engineer
Air Force Research Laboratory
Chad Nash
Chief, QRC Branch
U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command
OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL CONTRIBUTION IN INDUSTRY
Tresha Lacaux
Vice President & 777X Chief Project Engineer
The Boeing Company
Christa Wright, Ph.D.
Research Director
CIRI of UL Research Institutes
PIONEER AWARD
Matice Wright-Springer
Senior Vice President
Booz Allen Hamilton
PROFESSIONAL ACHIEVEMENT IN GOVERNMENT
Maj Roderick Ervin
Chief, Program Integration Branch
United States Air Force
LTC Michael Pope
Deputy Commander
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
PROFESSIONAL ACHIEVEMENT IN INDUSTRY
Nelson Akwari, Ph.D.
Director, Interiors Responsibility Center South Carolina
The Boeing Company
Brandon Cassimere, Ph.D.
Senior Technical Professional Leader
KBR
RESEARCH LEADERSHIP
Katherine Kim, Ph.D.
Consumer Health Informatics, Principal
MITRE
SENIOR INVESTIGATOR
Rigobert Tibi, Ph.D.
R&D S&E Geosciences Engineering
Sandia National Laboratories
Sridevi Polavaram, Ph.D.
Senior Artificial Intelligence Engineer
MITRE
SENIOR TECHNOLOGY FELLOW
William Agassounon, Ph.D.
Director, Research & Advanced Systems
Textron Systems
STUDENT LEADERSHIP – UNDERGRADUATE LEVEL
Jabari Bowen
Cadet
U.S. Air Force Academy Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering
TECHNICAL SALES AND MARKETING
Victor Deal
Senior Program Manager, Business Development
HII
VISIONARY AWARD
Anthony Brown, Esq.
Attorney General
Maryland State Government
For more information about this year's honorees: https://intouch.ccgmag.com/
About BEYA & CCG
The BEYA STEM DTX Conference is produced by Career Communications Group, Inc. (CCG), the leader in workforce diversity, working with all types of companies to help support them in promoting multiculturalism and gender equity in STEM fields (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics)
Media Contact
Career Communications Group, Inc.
press@ccgmag.com
