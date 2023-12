The 38th BEYA STEM DTX Announces Full List of 2024 Winners

For nearly four decades, the BEYA STEM DTX Conference has celebrated the remarkable achievements of leaders in STEM.

2024 Black Engineer of the Year Dr. Ken Washington

-- The BEYA STEM DTX Conference, presented by co-hosts US Black Engineer & IT magazine, the Council of Engineering Deans of the Historically Black Colleges and Universities, and Lockheed Martin, technology host Google, and co-sponsors Actalent and RTX, has announced the complete list of the 2024 BEYA winners. The BEYA STEM DTX Conference will be returning to Baltimore February 15-17, 2024, as well as broadcasted through the BEYA 365 digital twin platform and STEM City USA.The annual conference, which is now in its 38th year of production, recognizes industry leaders from Fortune companies, government agencies, educational institutions, and more for their dynamic leadership and ceiling-breaking achievements in STEM.Flying under the banner of "People. Process. Technology.", the conference is honoring over 40 BEYA STEM Award recipients.Ken Washington, Ph.D.Senior Vice President and Chief Technology & Innovation OfficerMedtronicAndrea WilliamsChief, Operations DivisionU.S. Army Corps of EngineersCarl DonahooLead Engineer, Joint Program Office for both Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile (JASSM) and Long Range Anti-Ship Missile (LRASM)AFLCMC/EB-EGeorge Coles Jr.Biomechanical and Microelectronics EngineerThe Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics LaboratoryWilliam Johnson Jr.SVP Logistics & Mission Support OperationsLeidosTony HarrisSystems EngineerDEVCOM Analysis CenterEric BiribuzeGlobal Sales Director, AGSCorning IncorporatedAnthony CrutchfieldVice President, Army SystemsThe Boeing CompanyAllan Sonsteby, Ph.D.Executive DirectorPenn State Applied Research LabDuran GunterDirector, Quality & Process EngineeringPratt Whitney, a RTX BusinessNashlie Sephus, Ph.D.Tech Evangelist/Senior Scientist at Amazon, ALAmazonAsma Abuzaakouk, Ph.D.Human and Organization Systems, PrincipalMITRETracy BarnesChief Information OfficerState of IndianaSunita Benson-AgwuManager Project ExecutionPepco HoldingsAngelys CuelloClinical Engineer IIAbbottBertrand DamibaDirector, Product ManagementGoogleGilbert "Chip" Jones III, D.M.Staff Engineer Systems ArchitectNorthrop Grumman CorporationRobert McMeansManagerSpirit AeroSystemsKamal MohamedShip ManagerGeneral Dynamics Electric BoatVeronica NelsonExecutive DirectorAdvancing Minorities' Interest in Engineering (AMIE)Sharon ParishDirector, Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and AccessibilityDepartment of Navy, Naval Sea Systems CommandMichael Patton Jr.Vice President, Program ManagementLockheed Martin CorporationWayne Richards Jr., DBASenior Manager, Program ManagementRaytheon, an RTX BusinessTiffany SpenceGeneral EngineerMissile Defense AgencyRon WilliamsSenior Vice President and General ManagerJacobsHoward McKenzieChief Engineer and Executive Vice President of Engineering, Test & TechnologyThe Boeing CompanyLowell JonesAerospace EngineerAir Force Materiel CommandNirupama (Pam) Bhattacharya, Ph.D.Principal Data ScientistMITRENicole Jackson, Ph.D.R&D S&E Systems Research and AnalysisSandia National LaboratoriesShavonn Watkins, Ph.D.AssociateBooz Allen HamiltonConnie KimHealth Program Analysis and Transformation, LeadMITRENathaniel Bridges, Ph.D.Research Biomedical EngineerAir Force Research LaboratoryChad NashChief, QRC BranchU.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development CommandTresha LacauxVice President & 777X Chief Project EngineerThe Boeing CompanyChrista Wright, Ph.D.Research DirectorCIRI of UL Research InstitutesMatice Wright-SpringerSenior Vice PresidentBooz Allen HamiltonMaj Roderick ErvinChief, Program Integration BranchUnited States Air ForceLTC Michael PopeDeputy CommanderU.S. Army Corps of EngineersNelson Akwari, Ph.D.Director, Interiors Responsibility Center South CarolinaThe Boeing CompanyBrandon Cassimere, Ph.D.Senior Technical Professional LeaderKBRKatherine Kim, Ph.D.Consumer Health Informatics, PrincipalMITRERigobert Tibi, Ph.D.R&D S&E Geosciences EngineeringSandia National LaboratoriesSridevi Polavaram, Ph.D.Senior Artificial Intelligence EngineerMITREWilliam Agassounon, Ph.D.Director, Research & Advanced SystemsTextron SystemsJabari BowenCadetU.S. Air Force Academy Department of Electrical and Computer EngineeringVictor DealSenior Program Manager, Business DevelopmentHIIAnthony Brown, Esq.Attorney GeneralMaryland State GovernmentFor more information about this year's honorees: https://intouch.ccgmag.com/ mpage/beya-award- winners/ The BEYA STEM DTX Conference is produced by Career Communications Group, Inc. (CCG), the leader in workforce diversity, working with all types of companies to help support them in promoting multiculturalism and gender equity in STEM fields (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics). For 38 years, the BEYA STEM DTX Conference has been a leading event for professional development, networking, and providing a resource for minorities to feel empowered. For more information about the 2024 BEYA STEM DTX Conference, visit www.beya.org.