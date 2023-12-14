Follow on Google News
My Private Line to God Faith Based Film
By: Mignon Pinson
Red Carpet Movie Premiere on Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Prince George's County, Maryland
Get ready to be moved, inspired, and uplifted as "My Private Line to God," a faith-based Christian film, makes its highly anticipated debut on Saturday, March 2, 2024. Written, directed, and produced by the award-winning mother and daughter duo, Mignon and Maya Jai Pinson, this extraordinary film presents an enchanting story that explores the power of faith, hope, and miracles.
Inspired by the boundless imagination of a precocious 6-year-old girl, "My Private Line to God" follows Joy as she receives a special gift from her Auntie Kay on her birthday. This gift becomes her private line to God, a source of solace and guidance during times of uncertainty. As Joy's prayers seemingly go unanswered, her vibrant imagination takes flight, leading her to the discovery of Matthew 18:20. Suddenly, an extraordinary event unfolds, bringing hope, miracles, and unexpected outcomes into her life.
Mignon and Maya Jai Pinson, native Washingtonians and accomplished award winners in the industry, have poured their hearts and souls into creating this groundbreaking faith-based film. "My Private Line to God" presents a very unique storyline that offers viewers various ways to communicate with God, inviting them to explore their own faith journey.
The red-carpet movie premiere will take place on Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Prince George's County, Maryland. This special screening promises to be an unforgettable event, showcasing the exceptional talent of the cast and celebrating the film's profound message.
The film's cast includes a host of outstanding actors who bring the characters to life with their exceptional performances. Their dedication and commitment have contributed to the authenticity and emotional depth of the storytelling.
For interviews with the cast and filmmakers, please contact Shooting Future Stars Entertainment at shootingfs@outlook.com.
Save the date and prepare to witness a cinematic masterpiece that will touch your heart and ignite your faith. Join us for the red-carpet movie premiere of "My Private Line to God" on Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Prince George's County, Maryland. This is a special screening you won't want to miss!
About "My Private Line to God":
"My Private Line to God" Written, directed, and produced by the award-winning mother and daughter duo, Mignon and Maya Jai Pinson, this groundbreaking film offers a unique storyline, inviting audiences to explore various ways to communicate with God. Through captivating storytelling and exceptional performances, "My Private Line to God" delivers a powerful message of inspiration and spiritual growth.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Shooting Future Stars Entertainment
Email: shootingfs@outlook.com
Instagram @shootingfuturestars & @mayajai04
Shooting Future Stars Entertainment
***@shootingfuturestars.net
