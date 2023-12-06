Follow on Google News
Biggest Christmas Book Giveaway By One Author Ever
By: Bruce Goldwell, Author
In a world where stories come to life, Bruce Goldwell, the visionary author, is set to make this holiday season unforgettable for book enthusiasts. Prepare to embark on a literary journey like never before as Goldwell unveils not one but TWO spectacular Kindle book giveaways on December 12 and December 24.
Dive into the Literary Wonderland:
On December 12, Goldwell invites readers around the globe to experience the joy of storytelling with a FREE Kindle book giveaway. Immerse yourself in the magic of captivating tales that will transport you to faraway lands, unravel mysteries, and stir your soul.
Why December 12?
This special date is not just a day on the calendar; it's a chance to be a part of something extraordinary. Be among the first to download your FREE Kindle book and join an exclusive community of readers who appreciate the power of words. Goldwell is offering books on this day as a way to get reviews in the hopes of encouraging prospective readers on Dec 24th to claim copies too.
Mark Your Calendars: December 12 and December 24!
But wait, there's more! Goldwell extends the celebration with another Kindle book giveaway on December 24. As the world unwraps presents under the tree, unwrap the gift of knowledge and adventure with a second chance to download an enchanting book for FREE.
Spread the Word, Share the Joy:
The magic doesn't stop there. Share this golden opportunity with your friends, family, and fellow book lovers. Let's create a ripple effect of joy and literary appreciation!
How Can You Participate?
1. Mark your calendars for December 12 and December 24.
2. Visit http://mykindlebooks.net on the designated days.
3. Download your FREE Kindle book and be ready to embark on an unforgettable journey.
Why Wait? Preview the Magic Today!
Can't wait until December? Get a sneak peek into Goldwell's literary world by exploring previews, exclusive content, and more at mykindlebooks.net. Discover why readers around the world are captivated by Goldwell's storytelling prowess.
Stay Connected:
Follow Bruce Goldwell on Social Media for the latest updates, exclusive content, and behind-the-scenes glimpses into the world of storytelling. See Contact page on Goldwell's web site.
Don't miss the magic!
Books available for FREE on both days:
Celestial Bonds The Intergalactic Odyssey
Cosmic Echoes: Love Beyond the Stars
Greetings Fellow Cosmic Travelers
Write Your Bestseller with AI
The Catalyst Experiment: A Scientific Odyssey
The New Adam and Eve: Dawn of Redemption
The Wish Card: Be Careful What You Wish For
The Quest for the Lost Laughter Crystal
Easy-Peasy Weight Loss
THE RELIC SEEKERS I: The Enigma of the Lost Island
Enchanted Realms: Human and Fairy Tale Worlds Collide
Optimal Fitness: Eat ~ Exercise ~ Rest ~ Repeat
The Adventure of Jingles: A Lost Reindeer's Christmas
The Gingerbread Friends' Christmas Party
The Enchanted Tree
The Time Guardians: Chrono Awakening
The Magic Door
Chrono Cipher: Echoes of Time
AI Crafting Precision
Unveiling AI
Starfighters Defending Earth Book I
Gallery of Nightmares
Contact
Bruce Goldwell
***@brucegoldwell.com
