 

Follow on Google News
News By Tag
* Nil
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Sports
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Albertville
  Minnesota
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





December 2023
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
10987654

Follow on Google News

Minnesota Football Sophomore Sensation Owen Egge Signs Major NIL Deal With The ROOT Brands

By:
 
ALBERTVILLE, Minn. - Dec. 7, 2023 - PRLog -- Today marks a significant milestone in the promising career of Owen Egge, the 16-year-old sophomore wide receiver sensation, as he officially signs a groundbreaking Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deal with The ROOT Brands, an international health and wellness company headquartered in Franklin, TN.

The ROOT Brands, renowned for its commitment to providing alternative natural solutions for individuals to achieve their highest and healthiest potential, is thrilled to welcome Owen Egge into its roster of top athlete influencers. The company's philosophy centers around addressing health challenges at their "ROOT" and delivering natural products that empower individuals to create greatness from within.

Owen Egge has quickly risen through the ranks of high school football, amassing an impressive list of achievements at the young age of 16. The 2022 Freshman All-American, 2023 FBU Top Gun All-Camp Team member, and 2024 FBU National Combine Invitee (during the NBC All-American Bowl), Egge is also the PrepRedzone #1 ranked 6A 2026 wide receiver in Minnesota. His outstanding performance on the field earned him the Skill Position MVP award from his varsity team as a sophomore, leading in receptions, yards, and touchdowns.

Beyond the gridiron, Owen Egge is a three-year starter for his national 7v7 team, a varsity track athlete since his freshman year, and a ten-year wrestler. He embodies a dedication to hard work, commitment, and continuous training, living by his personal motto, "I train when others sleep so that I can live the life they dream about."

In addition to his prowess on the field, Owen is deeply involved in various community activities. Operating his website, http://www.OwenEgge.com, he embraces the business and entrepreneurial aspects of football, with future aspirations in coaching, training, and supporting younger athletes in reaching their full potential. When not training, Owen can be found coaching in youth leagues, serving in his church, and spending quality time with friends and family.

A remarkable aspect of Owen's NIL deal is his commitment to giving back. A portion of his income from this partnership will be donated to causes and charities close to his heart, exemplifying his passion for making a positive impact on the world around him.

As Owen Egge embarks on this exciting journey with The ROOT Brands, both parties are enthusiastic about the partnership and look forward to achieving new heights together. The collaboration stands as a testament to the shared values of health, wellness, and community impact that unite Owen Egge and The ROOT Brands.

For media inquiries, please contact:
James Egge
james@jaeter.com
952.261.4942

About The ROOT Brands
The ROOT Brands is a leading international health and wellness company dedicated to providing alternative natural solutions for individuals to reach their highest and healthiest potential. Committed to addressing health challenges at their "ROOT," the company offers natural products that empower individuals to take charge of their well-being and create greatness within.

About Owen Egge
Owen Egge is a 16-year-old sophomore wide receiver, recognized for his outstanding achievements in high school football. A multi-sport athlete and dedicated community member, Owen is committed to hard work, continuous training, and giving back to causes he believes in.
End
Source: » Follow
Email:***@jaeter.com Email Verified
Tags:Nil
Industry:Sports
Location:Albertville - Minnesota - United States
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Most Viewed
Most Viewed Monthly

Most Viewed
Most Viewed Monthly

Dec 07, 2023 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share