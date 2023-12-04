Follow on Google News
Minnesota Football Sophomore Sensation Owen Egge Signs Major NIL Deal With The ROOT Brands
The ROOT Brands, renowned for its commitment to providing alternative natural solutions for individuals to achieve their highest and healthiest potential, is thrilled to welcome Owen Egge into its roster of top athlete influencers. The company's philosophy centers around addressing health challenges at their "ROOT" and delivering natural products that empower individuals to create greatness from within.
Owen Egge has quickly risen through the ranks of high school football, amassing an impressive list of achievements at the young age of 16. The 2022 Freshman All-American, 2023 FBU Top Gun All-Camp Team member, and 2024 FBU National Combine Invitee (during the NBC All-American Bowl), Egge is also the PrepRedzone #1 ranked 6A 2026 wide receiver in Minnesota. His outstanding performance on the field earned him the Skill Position MVP award from his varsity team as a sophomore, leading in receptions, yards, and touchdowns.
Beyond the gridiron, Owen Egge is a three-year starter for his national 7v7 team, a varsity track athlete since his freshman year, and a ten-year wrestler. He embodies a dedication to hard work, commitment, and continuous training, living by his personal motto, "I train when others sleep so that I can live the life they dream about."
In addition to his prowess on the field, Owen is deeply involved in various community activities. Operating his website, http://www.OwenEgge.com, he embraces the business and entrepreneurial aspects of football, with future aspirations in coaching, training, and supporting younger athletes in reaching their full potential. When not training, Owen can be found coaching in youth leagues, serving in his church, and spending quality time with friends and family.
A remarkable aspect of Owen's NIL deal is his commitment to giving back. A portion of his income from this partnership will be donated to causes and charities close to his heart, exemplifying his passion for making a positive impact on the world around him.
As Owen Egge embarks on this exciting journey with The ROOT Brands, both parties are enthusiastic about the partnership and look forward to achieving new heights together. The collaboration stands as a testament to the shared values of health, wellness, and community impact that unite Owen Egge and The ROOT Brands.
For media inquiries, please contact:
James Egge
james@jaeter.com
952.261.4942
About The ROOT Brands
The ROOT Brands is a leading international health and wellness company dedicated to providing alternative natural solutions for individuals to reach their highest and healthiest potential. Committed to addressing health challenges at their "ROOT," the company offers natural products that empower individuals to take charge of their well-being and create greatness within.
About Owen Egge
Owen Egge is a 16-year-old sophomore wide receiver, recognized for his outstanding achievements in high school football. A multi-sport athlete and dedicated community member, Owen is committed to hard work, continuous training, and giving back to causes he believes in.
End
