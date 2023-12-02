Corcoran Lifestyle Properties Acquires Executive Real Estate

Executive Real Estate has been led by industry luminary Keith Nelson since 1994

-- Corcoran Lifestyle Properties, a franchisee of Corcoran Group, LLC, and a leading brokerage in the greater Puget Sound region, today announced the acquisition of Executive Real Estate. Most recently led by industry luminary Keith Nelson, Executive Real Estate has established itself as a prominent brokerage serving consumers in the western counties of Washington State. The acquisition of Executive Real Estate by Corcoran Lifestyle Properties signifies a harmonious union of two exceptional forces in the real estate industry, ultimately setting the stage for elevated success and growth."Having Keith join our company is a wonderful honor for us," said Keoki McCarthy, Co-Founder and Broker/Owner of Corcoran Lifestyle Properties. "Keith and his team's expertise, accomplishments, and dedication to client service perfectly aligns with our company's core values. This acquisition propels both of our businesses to new heights and reinforces our commitment to delivering exceptional real estate experiences to our clients."Nelson's successful career in the real estate industry has spanned numerous decades and is characterized by his unwavering commitment to his clients and his dedication to moving the greater Seattle area's marketplace forward, locally, nationally, and internationally. Keith's skillset and dedication has not gone unnoticed, having served as President for the Seattle King County REALTORS® Association in 2009, and has most recently been inducted into the National Association of REALTORS® Political Action Committee (RPAC) "Hall of Fame." In total, 13 agents from the acclaimed Executive Real Estate team will become part of the Corcoran Lifestyle Properties brokerage, and Keith will hold the title of Senior Managing Broker for the company."In the ever-evolving landscape of our industry, embracing the dedication of Keoki & Stephanie McCarthy and Corcoran means not only showcasing properties at an elevated level, but also illuminating the essence of home and the communities that we serve," said Nelson. "It is about capturing not just the structure, but the soul of a property – painting a vivid picture that goes beyond walls and windows, revealing the lifestyle that truly makes a house a home."Executive Real Estate was taken over by Keith in 1994, and has been a family endeavor ever since, with Keith's son, Garrett Nelson, following in his father's footsteps, is slated to become President for the Seattle King County REALTORS® Association in 2025.The acquisition of Executive Real Estate by Corcoran Lifestyle Properties marks an exciting new chapter for both companies. Through sharing leadership strengths, industry knowledge, professional resources, and an expansive network of both agents and clients, Corcoran Lifestyle Properties is eager to continue their successful growth and recognition within the greater Puget Sound region.Corcoran Lifestyle Properties, an independently owned and operated affiliate of Corcoran Group, LLC was founded in 2001 by Stephanie and Keoki McCarthy, as a leading real estate brokerage in the greater Seattle, Washington area. Dedicated to helping clients "Live Who You Are," Corcoran Lifestyle Properties offers comprehensive real estate services and promotes a family-like atmosphere among its agents.The Corcoran Group has been a leading residential real estate brand for 50 years. Through its New York City, Hamptons, and South Florida brokerages, along with its rapidly growing affiliate network, the firm is home to over 100 offices and more than 4,500 independent salespersons in key urban, suburban, and resort markets worldwide. Corcoran affiliated agents earn and keep their clients' trust with an unwavering commitment to white-glove service, expertise, and integrity. In every market served, Corcoran helps you find the home that's just right for you. The Corcoran® brand comprises both offices owned by a subsidiary of Anywhere Advisors LLC (f/k/a Realogy Brokerage Group LLC) and franchised offices, which are independently owned and operated. For more information about The Corcoran Group, please visit www.corcoran.com.