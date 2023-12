ASA, Jason Smolanoff, Nicole Sette to Host the BV540 Cyber Landscape in 2024: Frontline Insights

By: ASA

Todd Paradis

***@appraisers.org

-- ASA, Jason Smolanoff, President at Kroll, and Nicole Sette, Chief of Staff at Kroll, have partnered together to host a new webinar: BV540 Cyber Threat Landscape in 2024: Frontline Insights and Recommendations on January 18, 2024, from 1 pm - 3 pm EDT.As cyber threats continue to escalate in both volume and complexity, this webinar will focus on the most successful cyber-attacks. It aims to equip ASA Members across all business functions with crucial awareness about these threats and outline essential priorities for bolstering their organizations' cybersecurity measures.The webinar strongly recommends pre-reading Quarterly Threat Landscape Reports found on the registration page. These reports offer an overview of the latest content trends, which will be extensively discussed during the webinar for a deeper understanding.Moreover, this webinar will grant 2.4 continuing education (CE) credit hours for the live event. Designated ASA members will have their CE credits automatically recorded upon participation.Registration is available online at https://bit.ly/ 47zKjFP or (800) 272-8258.ABOUT Jason Smolanoff, President | KrollJason Smolanoff is President of Kroll's Cyber Risk business, based in the Los Angeles office. Since joining Kroll in 2017, Jason has led the practice through transformative growth into a highly diversified, global organization that today provides clients with seamless, end-to-end cyber risk management services. Under his leadership, individual Cyber service lines have significantly expanded the depth and breadth of services available to Kroll clients, to include Strategy and Risk Consulting, Managed Services, Threat Intelligence, Incident Response, Crisis Communications, Litigation Support, and Notification.ABOUT Nicole Sette, Chief of Staff | KrollNicole Sette is Chief of Staff in the Cyber Risk business of Kroll, based in the Secaucus office. Nicole is a highly accomplished security professional, who brings unique insight to the multiple dimensions inherent in client challenges from her years of federal law enforcement and military experience. Nicole served as a Cyber Intelligence Analyst with the Federal Bureau of Investigation for nearly 10 years and was an Intelligence Specialist with the U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command for four years.