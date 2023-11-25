 

Boston Government Services Adds Business Development Industry Expert

Harley To Help Boston Government Services to Grow in the Future
By: Boston Government Services
 
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. - Nov. 30, 2023 - PRLog -- Boston Government Services, LLC (BGS), headquartered in Oak Ridge, TN, has hired a new Vice President of Business Development.

Christine M. Harley offers more than 30 years of business development and operational experience with engineering, environmental, and contracting firms – developed over a wide range of markets, service areas, and project types.  Most recently, she served as president of Lane Power & Energy Solutions, Inc. (LPES), where she held overall responsibility for corporate operations and financial performance. Prior to LPES, she spent 17 years with WSP supporting the Industrial/Energy division's business development efforts as Vice President.

"The diversity of her experience will be an incredible asset to BGS, to our customers, and perhaps most important to our future customers," said BGS Founder and CEO Dr. Harry Boston.

She is experienced in directing corporate operations, creating and managing corporate and market strategy, leading business development efforts and communications programs, and negotiating contracts. She offers an in-depth understanding of federal programs and has supported compliance of federal opportunities and ongoing contracts for decades.

"BGS is an incredibly exciting opportunity," said Harley. "I admire the way that have linked different sectors and found more ways to serve companies. We may start helping someone with nuclear solutions, but then find they need cyber security work as well. Growing work with existing customers will be part of our strategy. And obviously, finding new clients will be a key."

Harley is a proven communicator gained through the technical writing and editing of proposals, presentations, client deliverables, reports, training, advertising, and community outreach materials. Harley holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Smith College and completed the WOMEN Unlimited LEAD Program, a year-long executive leadership development course.

About BGS

BGS is an engineering, technology, and security firm helping to advance missions of national importance for government programs, national laboratories, national security facilities, nuclear operations, and complex projects. We support clients at every stage from strategic planning and program management to execution of engineering and technical activities. We work to attract and retain the best talent, because the best talent delivers the best results for our clients. Our capabilities are based on our experience in complex, secure, and highly regulated environments. https://www.bgs-llc.com/

About Bernhard Capital Partners
Bernhard Capital Partners is an operationally focused private equity firm investing in middle-market businesses that provide essential services for critical infrastructure in North America. Bernhard Capital Partners was established in 2013 and has deployed capital across four funds representing approximately $2.9 billion of gross assets under management and is ranked as one of Private Equity International's 300 largest private equity firms worldwide. Bernhard Capital Partners seeks to create sustainable value by leveraging its experience in acquiring, operating, and growing services and infrastructure businesses. For more information, visit bernhardcapital.com (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3661784-1&amp...).

Media Contact
MIKE COHEN
mike@cohencommunicationsgroup.com
End
Source:Boston Government Services
Email:***@cohencommunicationsgroup.com Email Verified
Tags:Nuclear Energy
Industry:Energy
Location:Oak Ridge - Tennessee - United States
