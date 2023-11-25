 

Lasse Enersen's There's Something in the Barn Original Score to be Released by MovieScore Media

By:
 
 
Album Art
Album Art
LOS ANGELES - Nov. 29, 2023 - PRLog -- Lasse Enersen's score to the upcoming horror comedy, There's Something in the Barn is getting a digital and CD on demand release December 1, 2023 by MovieScore Media. The album consists of 18 original tracks. The film, directed by Magnus Martens, is getting released theatrically in the UK on December 1, 2023 by Vertigo Releasing, on VOD in the U.S. December 5, 2023 by Sony Pictures Home Entertainment, in Germany on December 14, 2023 and in Spain on January 5, 2023. Enersen's other credits include Tom of Finland, The Unknown Soldier and The Misfits to name a few. The score will be available on all major digital sites including iTunes, Spotify, Amazon and Apple Music.

When discussing his work on the film Enersen says, "When I first met with the director Magnus Martens, he said 'I want a family friendly horror score that combines Scandinavian folk music, horror music and 80's Hollywood Christmas film music'. I jumped on this extremely fun challenge, and worked tirelessly to realize this crazy vision."

In the film, Bill (Martin Starr) moves his American wife Carol (Amrita Acharia) and children Nora (Zoe Winter-Hansen) and Lucas (Townes Bunner) to Norway, where he's inherited a family estate. While Bill dreams of turning the adjourning barn into a bed and breakfast, his family struggles to adapt to Scandinavian life. Lucas discovers a mischievous barn elf from ancient folklore living in the barn, with a set of rules the family must follow. When Bill dismisses Lucas's warnings and fails to follow sacred holiday traditions, the elf plots to get rid of the American intruders at any cost.

About Lasse Enersen

Finnish composer Lasse Enersen (http://www.lasseenersen.com/) has been creating distinctive scores to internationally recognized films and series for over a decade. Lasse studied classical composition in Sibelius Academy (University of the Arts Helsinki), studying with Erkki Jokinen and Paavo Heininen. In 2004, he won first prize at the international Waterworks Composers Competition for his work Agua Nocturna for Solo Cello and Mixed Choir.

Lasse is perhaps most well-known for his scores to Tom of Finland (which he scored with the Oscar-winning composer Hildur Guðnadóttir), and The Unknown Soldier (the highest grossing film in Finnish history). Enersen's unique approach to the score, combining Nordic folk, orchestral, electronic, and avant-garde idioms, caught the attention of Renny Harlin, who tapped him to score a Chinese tentpole film Legend of the Ancient Sword and the US production Misfits for Harlin with the composer Trevor Rabin.

Lasse has been very active scoring films and TV series in Europe. He recently completed the score to the big budget Swedish catastrophe movie release Avgrunden with Johan Falk director Richard Holm. He is currently scoring a Swedish Netflix film Stolen, a first ever Sami crime thriller.

Lasse began his scoring career working on numerous international documentary feature films including In The Dark Room (Nadav Schirman) and Battle For Rio (Gonzalo Arijon). In his time in Los Angeles, he worked for Oscar-winner Alexandre Desplat, Remote Control Productions' Heitor Pereira, and BAFTA-winner Abel Korzeniowski. A self-confessed cinema buff, Enersen currently works and lives in Finland, and enjoys literature, chess, and Brazilian Jiu Jitsu.
