Lasse Enersen's There's Something in the Barn Original Score to be Released by MovieScore Media
By: Projection PR
When discussing his work on the film Enersen says, "When I first met with the director Magnus Martens, he said 'I want a family friendly horror score that combines Scandinavian folk music, horror music and 80's Hollywood Christmas film music'. I jumped on this extremely fun challenge, and worked tirelessly to realize this crazy vision."
In the film, Bill (Martin Starr) moves his American wife Carol (Amrita Acharia) and children Nora (Zoe Winter-Hansen)
About Lasse Enersen
Finnish composer Lasse Enersen (http://www.lasseenersen.com/
Lasse is perhaps most well-known for his scores to Tom of Finland (which he scored with the Oscar-winning composer Hildur Guðnadóttir)
Lasse has been very active scoring films and TV series in Europe. He recently completed the score to the big budget Swedish catastrophe movie release Avgrunden with Johan Falk director Richard Holm. He is currently scoring a Swedish Netflix film Stolen, a first ever Sami crime thriller.
Lasse began his scoring career working on numerous international documentary feature films including In The Dark Room (Nadav Schirman) and Battle For Rio (Gonzalo Arijon). In his time in Los Angeles, he worked for Oscar-winner Alexandre Desplat, Remote Control Productions' Heitor Pereira, and BAFTA-winner Abel Korzeniowski. A self-confessed cinema buff, Enersen currently works and lives in Finland, and enjoys literature, chess, and Brazilian Jiu Jitsu.
