SEM Link Celebrates Computer Science Education Week by Hosting Tech Events for Metro Atlanta Youth

By: SEM Link
 
 
SEM Link Computer Science Workshop
SEM Link Computer Science Workshop
ATLANTA - Nov. 29, 2023 - PRLog -- SEM Link is celebrating Computer Science Education Week (December 4th through 10th) by hosting events to expose youth to computer science, coding, technology and video game development. From December 2nd through December 9th, through its Community STEM Program, SEM Link will host events at community spaces in Douglas and Fulton counties as well as a virtual Teen Science Cafe. "Today's youth are growing up as digital natives. Therefore it is important that they learn about careers in technology, meet technology professionals and engage in activities in which they can learn how to become creators not just consumers of digital products and technology devices. We are so excited to work with our partners and volunteers to engage youth  in these hands-on computer science education activities." states Ms. Tokiwa T. Smith, SEM Link Founder Founder and Executive Director.

SEM Link's Computer Science Education Week events are sponsored by the Akamai Foundation and Foot Locker Foundation/Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC). SEM Link is also partnering with several organizations to host these events and develop coding and technology activities for youth; Bright Star United Methodist Church, City of Douglasville Park and Recreation Department, Cloudy Heaven Games, Fulton County Public Library System, Google and Technologists of Color. "By offering opportunities to engage our community's youth with Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM), we introduce vehicles to unlock the intellectual potential of future leaders. We give them the opportunity to dream beyond being talented musical performers and gifted athletes and challenge them to envision themselves as innovators, who birth life changing products, practices and services" states Rev. Orlando D. Evans, Senior Pastor Bright Start United Methodist Church.

SEM Link's calendar of events for Computer Science Education week are as follows:
  • Saturday December 2, 11:00 am-1:00 pm-Tech Trek A Digital Learning Day in partnership with Bright Start United Methodist Church in Douglasville
  • Tuesday, December 5, 6:00-7:00 pm, STEM at the Park Hour of Code workshop in partnership with City of Douglasville Park and Recreation Department at the Alice J. Hawthorne Community Center in Douglasville
  • Wednesday, December 6, 6:00-7:00 pm  STEM at the Ke'nekt Hour of Code Workshop at The Ke'nekt in the City of Atlanta
  • Wednesday, December 6, 6:30-7:30 pm EST Virtual Teen Science Cafe on coding and game development in partnership with Cloudy Heaven Games
  • Saturday, December 9, 11:00 am-1:00 pm- Coding workshop in partnership with Technologist of Color and Fulton County Public Library System at the Gladys S. Dennard Library in South Fulton

Parents and caregivers can register their kids for all activities except for STEM at the Park via SEM Link's eventbrite page, https://bit.ly/SEMLinkonEventbrite and can register for STEM at the Park via the City of Douglasville Park and Recreation website https://bit.ly/STEMATTHEPARK

About SEM Link

Science, Engineering and Mathematics Link Inc. (SEM Link) is a tax-exempt, nonprofit organization founded in 2005 by Tokiwa T. Smith in Atlanta, Georgia on the premise that exposure to the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) community is critical to inspiring K-12 students to pursue STEM careers. Our programs and events increase youth awareness of STEM careers by providing them with adult role models, facilitating their participation in STEM research, and enabling hands-on activities and digital learning. Since the organization's inception, we have supported hundreds of young STEM researchers and exposed over 15,000 youth to more than 500 STEM professionals and over 60 different STEM career paths. For more information about SEM Link visit our website at www.semsuccess.org or email us at info@semsuccess.org.

Source:SEM Link
Email:***@semsuccess.org Email Verified
Tags:Stem Education
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Atlanta - Georgia - United States
Subject:Events
