Follow on Google News
News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
SEM Link Celebrates Computer Science Education Week by Hosting Tech Events for Metro Atlanta Youth
By: SEM Link
SEM Link's Computer Science Education Week events are sponsored by the Akamai Foundation and Foot Locker Foundation/Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC). SEM Link is also partnering with several organizations to host these events and develop coding and technology activities for youth; Bright Star United Methodist Church, City of Douglasville Park and Recreation Department, Cloudy Heaven Games, Fulton County Public Library System, Google and Technologists of Color. "By offering opportunities to engage our community's youth with Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM), we introduce vehicles to unlock the intellectual potential of future leaders. We give them the opportunity to dream beyond being talented musical performers and gifted athletes and challenge them to envision themselves as innovators, who birth life changing products, practices and services" states Rev. Orlando D. Evans, Senior Pastor Bright Start United Methodist Church.
SEM Link's calendar of events for Computer Science Education week are as follows:
Parents and caregivers can register their kids for all activities except for STEM at the Park via SEM Link's eventbrite page, https://bit.ly/
About SEM Link
Science, Engineering and Mathematics Link Inc. (SEM Link) is a tax-exempt, nonprofit organization founded in 2005 by Tokiwa T. Smith in Atlanta, Georgia on the premise that exposure to the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) community is critical to inspiring K-12 students to pursue STEM careers. Our programs and events increase youth awareness of STEM careers by providing them with adult role models, facilitating their participation in STEM research, and enabling hands-on activities and digital learning. Since the organization's inception, we have supported hundreds of young STEM researchers and exposed over 15,000 youth to more than 500 STEM professionals and over 60 different STEM career paths. For more information about SEM Link visit our website at www.semsuccess.org or email us at info@semsuccess.org.
Contact
Tokiwa Smith
***@semsuccess.org
404-530-9351
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse