San Francisco Black Film Festival Shares News of Durban International Film Festival

Submissions are now open for the 45th edition of the Durban International Film Festival and will be accepted through January 31, 2024.

-- News of Durban International Film Festival via San Francisco Black Film Festival Posted Courtesy of Wright Enterprises Community Spotlight---San Francisco Black Film Festival Partners with the Durban International Film Festival Since 2023 shares the latest news of submissions for DIFF's 45th film festival with details from South Africa.The Durban International Film Festival (DIFF), presented by the Centre for Creative Arts at the University of KwaZulu-Natal invites filmmakers to submit features, documentaries, short and student films for consideration to participate in the 45th edition of the festival, set to take place from the 18 to 28 July 2024.The 44th edition presented a bumper programme featuring ninety films from fifty-four countries. The memorable cinematic experience included courageous tales and innovative storytelling of often shared experiences. Highlights included the Riceboy Sleeps (Canada), Runs in the Family (South Africa), All the Beauty and the Bloodshed (USA), Milisuthando (South Africa), Banel and Adama (France, Senegal, Mali) and The Mother of All Lies (Morocco, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Egypt).The competition section of the festival includes a selection of features, documentaries, short and student films - with the Best Documentary and Best Short Film automatically qualifying for the Oscars race. The festival will continue to bring world expanding films to South Africa and screenings will once again extend beyond traditional cinema venues.The categories for submissions are as follows:For more details visit:"We look forward to our 45th edition, which will showcase new and interesting voices, bringing people together to celebrate the finest world cinema. DIFF is committed to ensure the festival's milestone anniversary will be a memorable and enriching experience on the African cultural calendar" Andrea Voges, Festival Manager and Head of Programming."The San Francisco Black Film Festival has been a partner with the Durban International Film Festival since early 2020 before the world knew the seriousness of COVID. Along with DIFF we pivoted and held virtual festivals," said Cree Ray, Executive Director of the San Francisco Black Film Festival. "We are encouraging filmmakers to submit their films as it would be wonderful to have a contingent from San Francisco and across the U.S. and beyond for the live in person festival " See more about SFBFF @ www.sfbff.org.