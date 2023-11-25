 

Follow on Google News
News By Tag
* Durban Film Festival
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Arts
* More Industries...
News By Location
* San Francisco
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





December 2023
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
1
November 2023
302928272625

Follow on Google News

San Francisco Black Film Festival Shares News of Durban International Film Festival

Submissions are now open for the 45th edition of the Durban International Film Festival and will be accepted through January 31, 2024.
By: Wright Enterprises, www.wrightnow.biz
 
 
Diff Open For Submissions Thru 1/31/24
Diff Open For Submissions Thru 1/31/24
SAN FRANCISCO - Nov. 28, 2023 - PRLog -- News of Durban International Film Festival via San Francisco Black Film Festival Posted Courtesy of Wright Enterprises Community Spotlight---

San Francisco Black Film Festival Partners with the Durban International Film Festival Since 2023 shares the latest news of submissions for DIFF's 45th film festival with details from South Africa.

The Durban International Film Festival (DIFF), presented by the Centre for Creative Arts at the University of KwaZulu-Natal invites filmmakers to submit features, documentaries, short and student films for consideration to participate in the 45th edition of the festival, set to take place from the 18 to 28 July 2024.

The 44th edition presented a bumper programme featuring ninety films from fifty-four countries. The memorable cinematic experience included courageous tales and innovative storytelling of often shared experiences. Highlights included the Riceboy Sleeps (Canada), Runs in the Family (South Africa), All the Beauty and the Bloodshed (USA), Milisuthando (South Africa), Banel and Adama (France, Senegal, Mali) and The Mother of All Lies (Morocco, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Egypt).

The competition section of the festival includes a selection of features, documentaries, short and student films - with the Best Documentary and Best Short Film automatically qualifying for the Oscars race. The festival will continue to bring world expanding films to South Africa and screenings will once again extend beyond traditional cinema venues.

Eligibility Criteria

The categories for submissions are as follows:
  • Features - African fictional films 60 minutes and over. Non-African submissions will be solicited.
  • Documentaries - African documentaries 60 minutes and over. Non-African submissions will be solicited.
  • Short Films - Fictional and non-fiction films under 60 minutes. Open to all countries.
  • Student Films - Fictional and non-fiction films under 60 minutes. Open to all countries. The film director must be enrolled in a tertiary institution during the year that the film was produced.
  • Only films that were completed after 1 January 2023 are eligible to apply.
For more details visit:
https://filmfreeway.com/DurbanFilmFest

"We look forward to our 45th edition, which will showcase new and interesting voices, bringing people together to celebrate the finest world cinema. DIFF is committed to ensure the festival's milestone anniversary will be a memorable and enriching experience on the African cultural calendar" Andrea Voges, Festival Manager and Head of Programming.

"The San Francisco Black Film Festival has been a partner with the Durban International Film Festival since early 2020 before the world knew the seriousness of COVID. Along with DIFF we pivoted and held virtual festivals," said Cree Ray, Executive Director of the San Francisco Black Film Festival. "We are encouraging filmmakers to submit their films as it would be wonderful to have a contingent from San Francisco and across the U.S. and beyond for the live in person festival " See more about SFBFF @ www.sfbff.org.

Contact
Wright Enterprises, www.wrightnow.biz
***@wrightnow.biz
End
Source:Wright Enterprises, www.wrightnow.biz
Email:***@wrightnow.biz Email Verified
Tags:Durban Film Festival
Industry:Arts
Location:San Francisco - California - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Wright Enterprises News
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News

Nov 28, 2023 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share