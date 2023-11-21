Latin Jazz singer-songwriter Jessica Medina reflects on a successful 2023

Break out live performances ( New York and Paris) & a Tropical EP

Jessica Medina

Contact

Mariluz Gonzalez

***@vesperpublicrelations.com Mariluz Gonzalez

End

-- Singer-songwriter Jessica Medina wraps up 2023 with the release of her EP titledand performances in New York & Paris.Jessica Medina is at the forefront of the New York music scene with musical influences from the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico. Some of the highlights this year for the Dominican-Puerto Rican artist were her performances this summer at Le Baisersale Jazz Club in Paris followed by a performance at Joe's Pub during Hispanic Heritage Month. Both these performances will be shared on her YouTube page in 2024.Earlier this year she showcased her vocal dexterity and soulfulness on the EP titleda tribute to the powerful women who have mentored her throughout her life.Listen to EP "Rosa"https://onerpm.link/jessmedinaThe EP is a bouquet of melodies and rhythms which reflect Jessica's Caribbean, jazz and soul roots,was arranged and produced by Janina Rosado (Juan Luis Guerra). The EP included original compositions from Jessica as well as tracks co-written with Alex Cuba, Pavel Nunez, Juan Jose Hernandez (Gilberto Santa Rosa) and a trap/bachata version of an Elton John classic.was written by Medina during the pandemic while she engulfed herself in songwriting workshops and sessions. It centers on the idea of an elderly couple that argues and reconciles after realizing that so much time and effort can't go in vain. Jessica invites us to mend what is important to us, form mutual respect and give each other another chance to love even through challenging times. "Amame" takes us back to the lyrics and sounds of the era of beloved artists such as Beny More, Celia Cruz, Pedro Infante and Los Panchos. This bolero represents the musical transition that Jessica is currently weaving through, moving from a jazz trajectory towards a more tropical and romantic sound.ritten by Jessica Medina, Juan Jose Hernandez and Manuel Zabala, is a flirty bilingual merengue that plays on the theme of giving a lover a second chance. The song also includes elements of vallenato., written by Alex Cuba, features Merengue and Samba elements and dives deep into Medina's Dominican and Puerto Rican roots as well as different types of love from a woman's perspective.which happens to be a refreshing drink traditionally from the Dominican Republic made of milk and orange juice (similar to an orange creamsicle), was written by Jessica Medina and Leon Yamil and was produced and arranged by Latin Grammy-winner Janina Rosado. The song connects all our senses to the flavors, aromas and emotions of returning to Medina's ancestral lands.WithJessica Medina helps us dance our blues away. This bachata and trap mélange of Elton John's timeless song "Sorry Seems To Be The Hardest Word" celebrates the rise of Latin music worldwide. This is a song Jessica listened to often on her bedroom radio while growing up in NYC in the 80s while her Dominican mother played bachata and merengue records in their living room. "Sorry" features the legendary Dominican bachata guitarist Martires de Leon and has a music video was filmed in Mexico City.written by Medina and Pavel Nunez, takes listeners through the process of dementia and grief. The song captures the importance of preserving our parent's legacy and memories through storytelling and remembering one's roots. "De Raiz" is especially personal to Medina.Born in New York City to a Dominican mother and Puerto Rican father, Jessica Medina absorbed a lifetime of musical roots from an early age. The singer-songwriter studied jazz at Hunter College in New York City before pursuing her solo career.Jessica Medina first broke barriers with her previous single "Back to Black". Medina approaches this emblematic song by Amy Winehouse from a completely new perspective.Constantly taking risks and breaking barriers that the music industry imposes on language, Medina offers bilingual lyrics while attracting a new generation of "Latinx" fans.@jessicamedinamusic