Discovering Something Greater Aims to Redefine Success for Women
A new book debuted among the Amazon Top Ten in new releases, Discovering Something Greater, guides women to take their next steps in entrepreneurship with confidence, conviction, and clarity.
By: Roadpreneur
The authors felt drawn to write this book after pursuing entrepreneurship to balance parenting and career. Although many books have been authored on entrepreneurship and motherhood, Discovering Something Greater brings a unique and fresh perspective. Inside, the authors blend the two in a way that offers women permission to strive toward their goals without burning out or sacrificing family time. The reader receives a new framework for removing boundaries, renewing their energy, and reigniting self-confidence. The result looks like this:
This book cuts to the heart of what so many women feel today — a spark burning inside them with a desire to pursue something greater that doesn't require sacrificing health, happiness, or home life.
About Kristin Gudenkauf
Kristin is a mother, full-time project manager and strategist, author at Baby Rex Productions, and founder of Next Chapter Strategies. Kristin's favorite pastime is adventuring and traveling with her husband and two children. Her joy is her family, and her passion is helping others however she can. She loves to make people smile and find their spark.
About Mary Reiss Farias
Mary Reiss Farias is a certified Proctor Gallagher consultant and an elite performance and mindset coach. From her roots as a high-level gymnast, Mary's passion for the sport didn't stop there. She transitioned into roles as a gymnastics coach and gym owner, harnessing her expertise to guide young gymnasts both mentally and physically, preparing them for peak performance. Outside of her professional life, Mary enjoys reading, writing, and creating delicious plant-based dishes for her family.
About Casie Rendon
Casie is a mother, military spouse, and wellness educator. She holds an undergraduate degree in International Health & Development, with a minor in Health Promotion and an additional focus on Human Biology. Casie is honored to have worked with incredible organizations over the course of her studies and her career, including Fraser Child and Family Center in Minnesota, Médecins Sans Frontières (Doctors Without Borders) in Geneva, Switzerland, and Teach For America, where she served both as a corps member and staff member for over a decade.
About Kimberly Crossland
Kimberly Crossland founded Roadpreneur and Cruisin' + Campfires, two companies designed to keep families together through travel and entrepreneurship. Both businesses aim to inspire meaningful change through the power of a strategic, thoughtful approach to life and business. You can find her looking for a new adventure with her two boys in her free time.
Link: https://www.amazon.com/
Book Club: https://facebook.com/
Contact
Kimberly Crossland, Roadpreneur
***@roadpreneur.com
