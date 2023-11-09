Follow on Google News
Empowering Investors Through Innovative Lending Solutions
Sentry Capital Group Introduces Groundbreaking Lending Solutions to Transform Commercial Real Estate Financing
A Legacy of Real Estate Excellence
Sentry Capital, with its rich history in lending, finance, sales, and development, has consistently demonstrated unparalleled prowess in the real estate sector. Founded with a vision to bridge capital gaps across the industry, the company has become a beacon of support for both prominent developers and small investors alike. This dual focus on large-scale projects and empowering budding investors underlines Sentry's comprehensive understanding of the diverse needs in real estate investment.
Current Services: Tailoring Dreams into Realities
Sentry Capital's current offerings encompass a wide array of flexible funding products and custom-structured loans. Catering to a range of investment types - from commercial and multi-family ventures to new construction, fix and flip, rental loans, and bridges - the company has established itself as a trusted partner in turning ambitious visions into tangible successes.
Innovative Lending Solutions: Setting New Industry Standards
The highlight of Sentry's announcement is the introduction of a revolutionary agency loan product. This game-changer offers rates at 1 point below prime for medium-sized commercial deals ranging from $3M to $18M, with a mere 2 points. This product extends to various loan types, including multi-family, office buildings, self-storage, RV and boat storage, mixed use, hospitality, and restaurants.
Additionally, Sentry is breaking new ground with a unique product tailored for inexperienced investors in new construction, addressing a critical gap in the market.
Addressing Market Challenges: Pioneering with Purpose
In a market often hampered by liquidity issues and hesitancy to fund new investors and large deals, Sentry Capital is stepping up as a beacon of reliability and innovation. These new solutions are a testament to Sentry's commitment to removing barriers and democratizing access to capital for a diverse range of investors.
Future Plans and Vision: Elevating Aspirations to New Heights
Sentry Capital envisions becoming the premier lender for large-scale residential developments and elite real estate projects. The mission is clear: streamline lending processes, leverage vast industry networks, and deliver unparalleled service. The vision is to be the indispensable ally for every developer, turning grand visions into iconic realities.
Sentry Capital Group invites all prospective investors and interested parties to reach out and explore how these innovative lending solutions can elevate their real estate projects.
Based in Austin, TX, Sentry Capital Group is more than just a lending company. It is a collective of seasoned professionals dedicated to propelling the real estate industry forward, one project at a time.
Matt Atkins
***@sentrycapitalgroup.com
737-284-0773
