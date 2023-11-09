Follow on Google News
SEMIA Studio Launches Exclusive Floral Design Collection in Partnership with The Paper Store
The debut collection includes a variety of hand-selected and designed floral products
By: SEMIA
The SEMIA Studio collection is inspired by the beauty of the seasons and brings SEMIA's signature style of transformative floral artistry to The Paper Store just in time for the holidays. The collection includes several hand-picked dried flower arrangements personally curated by SEMIA Studio's founder, Semia Dunne.
"The Paper Store is proud to shine a spotlight on local, female-powered brands by giving them a home in our stores," notes Meg Anderson Lavoie, Chief Merchandise Officer and Owner of The Paper Store.
"We are thrilled to be able to extend the floral artistry of the SEMIA brand to this retail product launch featuring a collection that invokes the beauty, deep colors, and rich textures of fall and winter on the New England coast," said Dunne. "And we feel we've found the perfect partner in The Paper Store."
Dunne and her team have grown SEMIA into a multi-channel business based on the success of her flagship floral design company in the luxury wedding space. The rapid growth of her business has been driven by her ability to bring inventive, thoughtful, and inspiring floral design to life for events both grand and intimate in scale. In addition to the wedding and events floral design firm, the company also operates a nationwide wholesale flower distribution business.
The SEMIA Studio collection will be available at The Paper Store's Cranston, Rhode Island location starting in late November. For more information, follow @SEMIAStudio and @FlowersbySemia, http://www.semiafloral.com
About
ABOUT SEMIA Studio: SEMIA Studio is the floral products division of SEMIA, one of the nation's fastest-growing floral design enterprises. Founded by Rhode Island native Semia Dunne in 2000, the multi-channel company is anchored in its approach to bringing exceptional floral artistry to life through the unbridled beauty of flowers. SEMIA has rapidly expanded its footprint in the space by delivering forward-thinking design and seamless implementation to every event, product launch, and customer interaction. In addition to the SEMIA Studio floral products division, SEMIA operates a luxury floral wedding and event design firm and The Floral Reserve, a wholesale flower distribution hub based in Providence, RI.
ABOUT THE PAPER STORE: Founded in 1964, The Paper Store is a family-owned, specialty gift business with 100 locations in the Northeast and Florida. They offer a unique array of exclusive curated gifts and popular on-trend brands, across fashion, jewelry, home décor, kids' toys, stationery and more. Known for a highly personalized and engaging shopping experience, The Paper Store has developed a devoted consumer following helping their customers find the perfect gifts from heartfelt to humorous. www.thepaperstore.com
Contact
Liz Murphy
***@flowersbysemia.com
