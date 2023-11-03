 

2023 Channel Lifetime Achievement Award Winners Announced

The annual community-based honor recognizes individual executives and leaders for their accomplishments and contributions to the IT channel community.
By:
 
UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. - Nov. 8, 2023 - PRLog -- Channelnomics and Channel Focus are honored to announce the recipients of the 2023 Channel Lifetime Achievement Awards, the definitive recognition of the top professionals in the IT channel community.

In collaboration with Channelnomics, Achieve Unite, Channel Focus and 360insights, the Channel Lifetime Achievement Awards were established in 2022 to honor channel luminaries with over 20 years of impactful service. This year's winners were selected from 25 nominees and 12 finalists through a two-phase process involving peer nominations and community voting. They have distinguished themselves through pioneering channel programs, enabling partners, advocating for diversity, and being tireless champions for positive change.

This year's winners are:
  • Arlin Sorensen, vice president of Ecosystem Evangelism at ConnectWise; since 2000, Arlin has been a leader in the managed services community. He founded HTG Peer Groups to aid managed service providers through peer-to-peer professional development facilitation. In 2018, ConnectWise acquired HTG Peer Groups, and Arlin still leads the MSP communities, which now spans the globe.
  • Bill Cate, vice president of marketing and channels at Zebra Technologies: Bill is a channel original. Over his four-decade career, he's designed, operated and optimized channels at Sun Microsystems, Motorola Solutions, and currently, Zebra Technologies.
  • Cheryl Cook, senior vice president of global channel marketing at Dell Technologies: Cheryl is among the most recognized and respected channel leaders in the technology industry. She's known for her innovative and pioneering thinking, fostering new talent in the industry, and supporting partnerships across the channel ecosystem.

"The individual winners represent the best and the brightest IT professionals in this crucial tech sector," said Larry Walsh, CEO and chief analyst at Channelnomics. "Their vision and commitment to partner success have transformed the channel time and again. They are very deserving honorees."

The award recipients were chosen through a nomination and community voting process involving thousands of channel professionals.  The Channel Lifetime Achievement Awards were established in 2022 to honor channel luminaries with over 20 years of impactful service.

"The Channel Lifetime Achievement Awards represent the best of the best. We have never been more excited about the future, not only for the IT Channel Community, but for the entire technology industry. We are proud of what these winners and their communities have achieved. We look forward to seeing how they continue to transform the industry in the future," said Rod Baptie, head of Channel Focus.

About Channelnomics

Channelnomics is the leading channel media, research and education company, providing actionable analysis on trends and innovations in the indirect sales and distribution business. Learn more at http://www.channelnomics.com.

About Channel Focus

Channel Focus is the premier thought leadership and networking community for IT & telecom channel leaders. Founded in 1997, Channel Focus brings together leading vendors and distributors, for high-level debate, peer networking, dynamic educational sessions, and impactful business meetings focused on exploring the channel's future.

http://www.channelfocuscommunity.net

Contact
Lauren Stein
Striker Communications
***@strikercommunications.com
Email:***@strikercommunications.com
Channel
Technology
Universal City - California - United States
Awards
