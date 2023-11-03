Follow on Google News
2023 Channel Lifetime Achievement Award Winners Announced
The annual community-based honor recognizes individual executives and leaders for their accomplishments and contributions to the IT channel community.
By: Channelnomics
In collaboration with Channelnomics, Achieve Unite, Channel Focus and 360insights, the Channel Lifetime Achievement Awards were established in 2022 to honor channel luminaries with over 20 years of impactful service. This year's winners were selected from 25 nominees and 12 finalists through a two-phase process involving peer nominations and community voting. They have distinguished themselves through pioneering channel programs, enabling partners, advocating for diversity, and being tireless champions for positive change.
This year's winners are:
"The individual winners represent the best and the brightest IT professionals in this crucial tech sector," said Larry Walsh, CEO and chief analyst at Channelnomics. "Their vision and commitment to partner success have transformed the channel time and again. They are very deserving honorees."
"The Channel Lifetime Achievement Awards represent the best of the best. We have never been more excited about the future, not only for the IT Channel Community, but for the entire technology industry. We are proud of what these winners and their communities have achieved. We look forward to seeing how they continue to transform the industry in the future," said Rod Baptie, head of Channel Focus.
About Channelnomics
Channelnomics is the leading channel media, research and education company, providing actionable analysis on trends and innovations in the indirect sales and distribution business. Learn more at http://www.channelnomics.com.
About Channel Focus
Channel Focus is the premier thought leadership and networking community for IT & telecom channel leaders. Founded in 1997, Channel Focus brings together leading vendors and distributors, for high-level debate, peer networking, dynamic educational sessions, and impactful business meetings focused on exploring the channel's future.
