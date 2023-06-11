Follow on Google News
Last Night Celebrating NOSACONN South African Musicians Take The Stage at SNUG HARBOR Bistro
By: Wright Enterprises, www.wrightnow.biz
MEDIA ADVISORY
LAST CHANCE TONIGHT AT SNUG HARBOR JAZZ CLUBSOUTH AFRICAN DELEGATION CELEBRATES NOSACONN'S 25th ANNIVERSARY WITH SALUTE TO THE LATE RUSSELL BATISTE JR.OF NOLA'S ROYAL FAMILY OF MUSICAFTER WEEKEND MEMORIAL TRIBUTE TOU.S. AMBASSADOR JAMES A. JOSEPH
Tonight is the last chance to see the South African artistic delegation in New Orleans at SNUG HARBOR JAZZ CLUB. Eight South African officials and artists as cultural ambassadors arrived in New Orleans last week as part of a cultural exchange between South Africa and New Orleans honoring two late cherished Louisiana citizens in coordination with NOSACONN- New Orleans South Africa Connection. Tonight's performance in New Orleans will be followed by their appearance at Jazzy's Cabaret in New Haven, Connecticut on Friday.
WHO:
DAMON BATISTE, New Orleans Cultural Ambassador, Founder of New Orleans South Africa Connection, inc. (NOSACONN); South African officials: Mr. PONELA JESSE MOGALE; Ms. DAISY MASHIANOKE MANGWATO; Mr. EZEKIEL MEGALANE; Mr. PHATSIRI MOSES MOGALE; Mr. THORISO PHATSIRI MOGALE; Ms. NTHABISENG ELIZABETH MOKOENA; Mr. TSHEPO HOPE MONARENG; and Mr. BUCCO BONGINKOSI XABA
WHAT:
As NOSACONN Notes its 25th Anniversary Tonight's Send Off Celebration of South Africans Jazz Tribute to New Orleans at Snug Harbor Jazz Club (https://www.facebook.com/
Over the past weekend Cultural Exchange Presentations and Musical tributes began with the salute to Late Ambassador James Joseph at Southern University's Law Center. Additionally, as lamentations continue from such entities as the Recording Academy for David Russell Batiste Jr. the South African cultural officials also honored the Batistes at Sweet Lorraine's with special local guest appearance by Sebastian West's LA West Wind Band.
WHERE:
Snug Harbor Jazz Bistro 626 Frenchmen St., New Orleans 70116
WHEN:
TONIGHT: Monday, November 6th -The David Russell Batiste Tribute & Send Off Celebration for the South African cultural ambassadors continue at Snug Harbor, 7:30 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.
WHY:
Saluting NOSACONN's 25th Anniversary, continuing the work of NOSACONN, Inc. while honoring the late humanitarian, educator and musician David Russell Batiste Jr., the entourage of South African officials are strengthening cultural exchange between New Orleans and South.
It should be noted tonight's event is a continuation of presentations that began with instruction of school-age students and performances in Baton Rouge and New Orleans that honored the late Louisiana ambassador James Joseph and feted musician David Russell Batiste Jr. (see background media advisory (https://www.prlog.org/
Tonight's last performance in New Orleans will be followed by a special appearance in New Haven, Connecticut at the Jazzy Cabaret, Friday, November 10th before the South African delegation returns home to Johannesburg.
