Last Night Celebrating NOSACONN South African Musicians Take The Stage at SNUG HARBOR Bistro

Tonight is the last chance to see the South African musical delegation in New Orleans at SNUG HARBOR JAZZ BISTRO following tour teaching students and honoring late Ambassador James Joseph & David Russell Batiste Jr. in honor of NOSACONN's 25th Year!

By: Wright Enterprises, www.wrightnow.biz