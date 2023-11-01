Follow on Google News
Ocean Partnership for Children Joins Forces for a Sweet Cause at Candy COATed Trunk or Treat
Ocean Partnership for Children (OPC) was proud to be one of the 17 partner organizations that participated in this extraordinary event. The OPC team went above and beyond, turning their trunk into a colorful pizza party, complete with playful decorations and a warm, inviting atmosphere. As they transformed their vehicle into a slice of pizza heaven, they brought festive excitement to all those who visited.
The event was a shining example of how a community can come together to make a significant impact. It was not just a gathering to celebrate Halloween, but a gathering of the community committed to helping others. Approximately 350 costumed participants joined in the festivities.
One of the central missions of this event was to provide warmth to those facing the upcoming winter season without adequate protection from the cold. The three foundations donated an estimated 350 winter coats. OPC families were among the grateful recipients of this gift of warmth. In addition to the coats, 150 food boxes filled with non-perishable items were donated by Fulfill and distributed to those in need.
The "Candy COATed Trunk or Treat" event showcased the power of collaboration between different organizations and the community they serve. It emphasized that together, OPC and the other partner organizations can create meaningful change and provide vital support to their neighbors.
"As we reflect on this heartwarming event, we are reminded of the incredible impact that can be made when a community bands together with a common purpose. Ocean Partnership for Children and its fellow partner organizations are proud to have played a role in this beautiful display of compassion and support," noted Mary Jo Buchanan, Executive Director of OPC. "By continuing to work hand in hand, we can make our community an even better place for all its residents, and together, we can create brighter tomorrows for everyone."
To learn more about Ocean Partnership for Children, visit OceanPartnership.org.
About Ocean Partnership for Children Inc.
Founded in 2005, Ocean Partnership for Children (OPC) is Ocean County's Care Management Organization (CMO). Its mission is to enhance the well being of youth and their families through natural and community supports. OPC provides care coordination services for Ocean County youth up the age of 21 years who have mental health, substance use, intellectual and developmental challenges. OPC strives to keep children and adolescents at home, in school, and in the community by connecting them to resources that meet their unique needs and help them achieve their goals.
Ocean Partnership for Children is a non-profit organization available at no cost to all youth and families in Ocean County who meet the eligibility criteria of the New Jersey Children's System of care. To learn more, visit https://www.oceanpartnership.org or www.oceanresourcenet.org.
