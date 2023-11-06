Follow on Google News
Peach State Truck Centers to Break Ground for New Dealership in Villa Rica, GA
November 14, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. The event will include guest speakers such as the President and Dealer Principal of Peach State Truck Centers, Rick Reynolds, and local dignitaries.
Located at the corner of Edge and Liberty Road off exit 26 on I-20, the new Peach State Truck Centers dealership in Villa Rica is strategically positioned to serve the growing needs of the commercial trucking industry in west Georgia and Eastern Alabama. The new facility will sit on 30 acres right off the interstate. This state-of-the-
"As the Atlanta market continues to expand west from our Atlanta metro locations and east from our Birmingham and other Alabama locations, we want to be able to provide a wide range of services to the commercial trucking industry along that I-20 corridor," said Greg Althardt, Peach State's Chief Operating Officer.
The new Villa Rica location will mark Peach State Truck Center's 14th location, and its opening in the fall of 2025 will mark the beginning of consolidation for Peach State's Austell, Georgia location. "Georgia has been an amazing state to do business in for 50 years for our company. The growth in the Atlanta metro area, particularly as a transportation hub, has allowed us to grow our small family business of a single truck dealership to over 15 dealerships. Our customer base here in Georgia has supported us, and this new location will allow us to continue to support them where they need us. We are immensely proud to be a part of commercial growth in Georgia," said Rick Reynolds, President, and Dealer Principal.
The Villa Rica location is expected to bring approximately 100 jobs to the Villa Rica and Carrollton area.
By partnering with customers and suppliers, Peach State commits to providing exceptional products and services delivered by caring competent and confident professionals who strive to create positive customer experiences in every interaction. Peach State is excited to become a productive member of the Villa Rica community. "We are going to create a state-of-the-
The groundbreaking for Peach State Truck Centers in Villa Rica promises to be a landmark event for the company and the Villa Rica community. For more information about Peach State Truck Centers, please visit Peachstatetrucks.com or contact:
Rhonda Gauthreaux Rgauthreaux@
770-402-6451
About Peach State Truck Centers:
Peach State Truck Centers specializes in Heavy-Duty Truck Sales (new and used), a Parts Network, After Market Parts, a Service and Support Network, and Heavy-Duty Truck Body Shops. The company has been family owned and operated for almost 50 years and prides itself in quality service and making a difference in the lives of others. With locations throughout Alabama and Georgia, Peach State Truck Centers is a trusted trucking partner throughout the Southeast.
