Further Group Collaborates with Massive Bio to Boost Access to Cancer Clinical Trials Globally

Integrating Health Solutions for the Insurance Industry to Improve Access to Clinical Trials for Cancer Patients

-- Further Group, a leading global provider of turnkey serious illness solutions for the insurance industry with the objective of breaking down barriers to access cutting-edge medical treatments, is delighted to announce a new partnership with Massive Bio, a pioneer in leveraging artificial intelligence to enhance clinical trial matching for cancer patients.Further Group's 360, holistic approach to cancer care includes the identification of relevant clinical trials and support with enrolment. They will work closely with Massive Bio to enhance access to cancer clinical trials, streamlining the triage process and ensuring smooth patient admission to treatments that may represent the greatest hope for those facing the disease."We are excited about our partnership with Massive Bio. By combining Further Group's extensive experience in making innovative and life-saving cancer treatments accessible to patients worldwide, and Massive Bio's cutting-edge artificial intelligence, we continue to revolutionise cancer care, offering more opportunities and hope to patients and their families. Together, we are breaking down barriers and transforming the landscape of cancer treatment.""Our partnership with Further Group is a significant milestone in our shared mission to make cancer care accessible worldwide. We are excited to leverage our AI technology to identify optimal clinical trial options, ensuring personalized treatments for patients globally. This collaboration strengthens our commitment to advancing cancer care, offering renewed hope to patients and families, and transforming the landscape of oncology."This partnership represents a significant step forward in the fight against cancer, offering hope and advanced treatment options to patients who need it the most. Further Group and Massive Bio are committed to continuing their efforts to improve the lives of individuals battling cancer and ensuring a brighter, healthier future for all.For media inquiries, please contact:Further Group:Jess HartlandMarketing Manager+34 663 90 66 59Massive Bio:Erkan TerziChief Marketing Officer+1 844 627 7246Further Group connects patients to the latest cutting-edge advances in the treatment of serious medical conditions, through insurance and service solutions that remove financial and geographical barriers to equitable access. Specialising in complex areas of health, in particular cancer, Further partners with insurers and employers to make precision medicine and the world's leading hospitals accessible to the many, not the few. Established in 2012, Further operates in 30+ countries, collaborating with 300+ insurers and corporations, and serving over 3 million members.Massive Bio empowers cancer patients to find their best treatment options, using artificial intelligence to improve equitable access and precision targeting for clinical trial matching, drug matching, and drug development. Massive Bio combines its best-in-class AI platform with technology-enabled services to remove barriers in clinical trial enrolment, value-based oncology decisions, and data-driven cancer treatment. The company serves more than two dozen pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations, and hospital networks, and has been awarded an SBIR contract by the National Cancer Institute. Massive Bio was founded in 2015 by clinical, technology, and M&A executives, and has a global presence with nearly 100 people in 12 countries.