South Africans Honor Late Amb James A. Joseph, Russell Batiste & NOSACONN's 25th Anniversary

Eight South African cultural ambassadors have arrived in New Orleans as part of cultural exchange between South Africa and New Orleans honoring two late cherished Louisiana citizens in coordination with New Orleans South Africa Connection NOSACONN

By: Wright Enterprises, www.wrightnow.biz

Contact

Jackie Wright

***@wrightnow.biz Jackie Wright

End

-- Posted Courtesy of Wright Enterprises Community SpotlightMEDIA ADVISORY:CELEBRATING ITS 25ANNIVERSARY NOSACONN RECEIVES INTERNATIONAL CULTURAL EXCHANGE GROUP PAYING TRIBUTETO LATE U.S. AMBASSADOR JAMES A. JOSEPH WITH A SALUTE TO RUSSELL BATISTE JR.OF NOLA'S ROYAL FAMILY OF MUSIC TO FOLLOWWHO: DAMON BATISTE, New Orleans Cultural Ambassador, Founder of New Orleans South Africa Connection, inc. (NOSACONN); South African officials: Ms. DAISY MASHIANOKE MANGWATO; Mr. EZEKIEL MEGALANE; Mr. PHATSIRI MOSES MOGALE; Mr. PONELA JESSE MOGALE; Mr. THORISO PHATSIRI MOGALE; Ms. NTHABISENG ELIZABETH MOKOENA; Mr. TSHEPO HOPE MONARENG; and Mr. BUCCO BONGINKOSI XABA; SEBASTIAN WEST AND THE LA WEST WIND BAND.WHAT: As NOSACONN Notes its 25Anniversary The Cultural Exchange Presentation and Musical tributes begin with the tribute to Late Ambassador James Joseph's Celebration of Life at Southern University's Law Center- which will be held today, November 3 and Saturday, November 4. Additionally, as condolences continue from such entities as the Recording Academy for David Russell Batiste Jr. the group of South African Officials and artists will also honor the Batistes at Sweet Lorraine's. Send Off Celebration of South Africans Jazz Tribute to New Orleans at Snug Harbor. The group will also be visiting area schools. For a complete itinerary contact Damon Batiste at 504 415-1702.WHERE: Ambassador James Joseph's ceremonies in Baton Rouge: Southern University Law Center 2 Roosevelt Stephoe Drive, 70813 & Marriott Courtyard-Downtown 260 Third Street ,70801; Sweet Lorraine's Jazz Club, 1931 St. Claude Avenue, New Orleans 70116. Snug Harbor Jazz Club, 626 Frenchmen St., New Orleans 70116.WHEN: Friday, November 3, 2023, 6:30-8:30 p.m. -Southern University Law Center-Ambassador Joseph's Memorial; Saturday, November 4, 2023 11 a.m. -Ambassador Joseph's Celebratory Reception at the Marriott Downtown Baton RougeSunday, November 5South African Tribute at Sweet Lorraine's for David Russell Batiste Jr. at Sweet Lorraine's 6 p.m. & 8 p.m. along with Sebastian West's LA West Wind Band.Monday, November 6-The David Russell Batiste Tribute & Send Off Celebration for the South African cultural ambassadors continue at Snug Harbor, 7:30 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.WHY: Saluting NOSACONN's 25Anniversary, continuing the work of NOSACONN, Inc. while honoring late Ambassador James Joseph (advocate for and advisor to South Africa's first Black President Nelson Mandela) and that of the late humanitarian, educator and musician Batiste, the entourage of South African officials are strengthening cultural exchange between New Orleans and South. The inclusion of Sebastian West's LA West Wind Band affirms the cultural richness found in New Orleans. Visit www.nosaconn.com to find out more about NOLA's Royal Family of Music, The Batistes and the power of cultural tourism and empowerment.