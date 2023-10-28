Koala Cooling Announces Leadership Transition

Contact

-- Koala Cooling, a prominent player in the Austin home services industry, is proud to announce a significant leadership transition that marks a new era for the company. Founder and CEO, Scott Feller, will be stepping down from his role as CEO to take on the responsibilities of CFO. In his place, Paul Olsen will assume the position of CEO, and Kyle Sattler will take on the role of COO.Scott Feller, a distinguished professional with an Engineering Degree from Iowa State University, is known for his founding of the beloved KangaRoof in Austin, TX. He subsequently transferred the helm of KangaRoof to his wife, Stacie Feller, in 2016, embarking on a new journey with Koala Cooling in 2017. Under his leadership, he acquired a small HVAC company and steered its growth by a remarkable tenfold. Now, as he looks forward to a partial retirement, Scott will focus on managing the financial aspects of the company.The new CEO, Paul Olsen, brings over two decades of experience to the leadership team. With a Master Plumber background and expertise as an HVAC technician, he has risen through the ranks at some of the largest home services companies in the Austin area. His extensive career includes roles as Sales Manager, Install Manager, Plumbing Manager, HVAC Manager, Operations Manager, and General Manager. Paul joined Koala Cooling in May 2023 and has been instrumental in the company's growth as the Operations Manager. He is a devoted family man, married to his wife Michelle, and together they have a blended family with six children.Kyle Sattler, the newly appointed COO, has dedicated his career to marketing and process development for various companies, including statewide and national home improvement companies. Some may recognize him as the former Marketing Manager for Scott and Stacie's business empire. Kyle's tenure with Koala Cooling began in April 2023 as the Process Manager. He is married to his wife Laura, and they have two wonderful children, Chris and Bella.In their respective roles, Paul as CEO and Kyle as COO will take on distinct responsibilities. Paul will be responsible for shaping the company's vision, building community relationships, and introducing innovative ideas to the leadership team. On the other hand, Kyle will focus on process development, leading the company's leadership team, overseeing special projects, and eliminating obstacles that hinder the Koala team's efficiency.The transition is expected to be seamless for the majority of the Koala team, as Paul and Kyle have been leading most of the operational work for the past six months. When the announcement was made, the staff welcomed it with enthusiasm and anticipation for the future. The rest of the leadership team will remain unchanged, with expectations of growth as the company expands.Under the leadership of Paul and Kyle, Koala Cooling will follow a similar yet different path. The duo will function as a V/I Duo, with Paul setting the vision for the company and Kyle putting together the processes to realize it. The company remains committed to substantial growth and expansion, with aspirations to double year over year. Their ultimate goal is to focus on customers who aim to eliminate the need for emergency calls in the home services industry. "We believe emergencies should not be necessary in the home services industry," emphasized Kyle Sattler.Scott Feller, in his message, expressed his gratitude and hope for the future. He is thankful for the patience and dedication of Paul and Kyle in navigating this transition, and he has unwavering confidence that the company he founded is in capable hands.The announcement to the Koala Cooling team was made on November 1, 2023, and it is effective immediately.