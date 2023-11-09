Follow on Google News
The 7th Annual US-Mexico Natural Gas Forum takes place November 13-15, in San Antonio, TX
U.S.-Mexico cross-border natural gas market decision-makers participate in key industry event to gain insight, analyze, and structure arrangements to buy, sell and transport natural gas.
By: LDC Gas Forums
The Program for this year's event includes all the critical issues faced by stakeholders in this dynamic market. Agenda highlights include:
§ Mexico Energy Policy and Regulation – campaigning leading up to next year's Presidential election in Mexico introduces alternatives to the AMLO administration's energy policy.
§ Market Fundamentals – domestic Mexico supply is not expected to satisfy demand – imports from the U.S. must continue to grow to meet the shortfall.
§ Nearshoring – Mexico is poised to capitalize on nearshoring opportunities, as an attractive location for manufacturing and industry, however realizing these opportunities is dependent on adequate sources of reliable, economic energy.
§ Infrastructure – infrastructure constraints to address domestic Mexico demand as well as imports from the U.S. are a critical issue that needs to be resolved.
§ Energy Transition – the industry is making great progress to in reducing carbon footprint while at the same time offering the most reliable, economic energy source – certified/differentiated gas, RNG and CCS projects lead the way.
The content/discussion program of the US-Mexico Natural Gas Forum consists of 2 ½ days of keynote presentations, and moderated panels. Keynote addresses include: Tony Payan, Director, U.S.-Mexico Center, Rice University's Baker Institute; Christopher Lenton, Senior Editor, Mexico & Latin America, Natural Gas Intelligence; Guillermo García-Alcocer, VP Planning, Instituto Tecnológico Autónomo de Mexico (ITAM); Alain Duthoy, Partner, Lexoil Consulting Firm; Guillermo Turrent, General Manager, Energy and Infrastructure Advisors; and Katy Fleury, Economist, U.S. Energy Information Administration.
The Program also includes four moderated Panel discussions addressing a variety of timely topics, with well-qualified industry experts, including representatives from: NRG Business Marketing; Project Canary; Earn DLT; Guidehouse Inc.; Natural Gas Intelligence;
This Forum focuses on the U.S.-Mexico cross-border market, while five other Forums throughout the year address other key regions and market segments across the continent.
Even in today's digital age, natural gas market participants appreciate an event that facilitates face-to-face interaction. The LDC Gas Forum is uniquely structured to meet this requirement and has been the venue of choice, for thousands of participants, for decades. Registration is still available at https://www.usmexiconaturalgasforum.com/
