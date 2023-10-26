Rising Country Singer-Songwriter Taylor Sanders Wins Prestigious Josie Music Award for "Firecracker" Music Video, Directed by Terran "T-RAN" Gilbert

T-Ran & Taylor Sanders

End

-- The country music world is buzzing with excitement as Taylor Sanders, an American Country Pop Artist, takes home the coveted Josie Music Award for Music Video of the Year. Taylor's sensational hit single "Firecracker,"produced and directed by the visionary Terran "T-Ran" Gilbert, CEO of 22Visionz, has clinched the top spot, making this achievement an outstanding moment in her remarkable career.Taylor Sanders, known for her powerful vocals, empowering song lyrics, and dynamic stage presence, has carved a niche for herself in the country music scene. With a sassy twang, a spunky vibe, and a bouncing beat, she captivates audiences with her unique artistic style and dance-driven stage shows.The Music Video of the Year Award represents a profound milestone in Taylor Sanders' journey. Just a day before the video shoot, she received heartbreaking news of a miscarriage, which made the filming process an emotionally demanding and arduous task. However, Taylor's remarkable resilience and unwavering spirit shone through as she exuded confidence and strength in her video, despite enduring such a profound loss. Throughout the past year, she continued to battle with pregnancy loss, but with her seven-month baby boy nestled in her womb, Taylor proudly accepted the Josie Music Award, a testament to her indomitable spirit and unwavering determination."I've faced countless obstacles on this journey, but through it all, I've discovered a strength I never knew I had. Accepting this award, with my baby boy growing inside me, is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit. Life's challenges may knock us down, but they can also provide the fuel we need to rise even higher. Today, I stand here as a symbol of hope, reminding others that no matter what life throws at you, you have the power within to overcome and achieve your dreams."Taylor Sanders' incredible journey in the world of country music is a testament to her dedication, talent, and unwavering commitment to making music that resonates with people from all walks of life. Her authenticity and powerful storytelling through her music have earned her the recognition she richly deserves.Taylor Sanders' "Firecracker"is not just a song; it's an anthem of strength, resilience, and empowerment. The award-winning music video, brought to life by the creative genius Terran "T-Ran" Gilbert, CEO of 22Visionz, complements the song's message perfectly, creating a visual masterpiece that leaves a lasting impact.This win at the Josie Music Awards not only signifies Taylor Sanders' growing recognition in the country music world but also highlights the remarkable achievement of Terran "T-Ran" Gilbert an African American songwriter/producer/director, to whom up to this point his career has been Gospel and R&B, the JMA highlights Gilbert's universal appeal by breaking through the country music industry, producing a successful hit record. This groundbreaking work has been an inspiration to countless individuals, proving that talent and passion know no boundaries.As Taylor Sanders, Terran "T-Ran" Gilbert and 22Visionz, Inc. continues to break barriers and inspire others with their music, we can only look forward to what this remarkable creative collective has in store for the future.www.TaylorSandersWorld.comwww.22visionz.com