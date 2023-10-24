Follow on Google News
News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
SMYANSOFT LLC is now certified as a Women's Business Enterprise (WBE)
By: SMYANSOFT LLC
Houston, Texas, October 28, 2023 — SMYANSOFT LLC, a business specializing in providing business consulting, information technology and outsourcing services, is proud to announce national certification as a Women's Business Enterprise by the Women's Business Enterprise Alliance, a regional certifying partner of the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). WBENC Certification is the gold standard for women-owned business certification in the United States.
"We are honored to receive national certification as a Women's Business Enterprise by WBENC," said Suma B, the founder and CEO of SMYANSOFT LLC. "At SMYANSOFT, we are committed to promoting diversity and sustainability in the business world, and this certification is a testament to that commitment. It will open up new opportunities for us to partner with like-minded organizations and help us to further our mission of empowering women and promoting ethical business practices."
The WBENC standard of certification implemented by the Women's Business Enterprise Alliance is a meticulous process, including an in-depth review of the business and a site inspection. The certification process is designed to confirm the business is at least 51% owned, operated, and controlled by a woman or women, and that the business has appropriate structure and strategic business planning and implementation in place.
By including women-owned businesses among their suppliers, corporations and government agencies demonstrate their commitment to fostering diversity and the continued development of their supplier diversity programs, which in turn empowers women as leaders and brings about a more diverse, balanced and sustainable economy.
WBENC Certification combined with professional development and engagement in the WBENC network provides unsurpassed opportunities year-round, both virtually and in-person, for women-owned businesses to grow and expand their business and innovation through events, programming and connections with major corporations and other WBEs.
To learn more about SMYANSOFT LLC, please visit https://www.smyansoft.com.
About SMYANSOFT LLC:
SMYANSOFT is an American information technology company that provides business consulting, information technology and outsourcing services. SMYANSOFT offers consulting-led, integrated portfolio of IT and IT-enabled services which includes application development and maintenance, business intelligence, enterprise solutions, assurance services, engineering and industrial services, infrastructure services, consulting and business process services, cloud, mobility and analytics services. SMYANSOFT partners with clients to deliver end-to-end solutions for diverse industries. It is headquartered in Houston, Texas, United States.
For more information, visit us at www.smyansoft.com or email us at contact@smyansoft.com
About WBENC:
Founded in 1997, WBENC is the nation's leader in women's business development and the leading third-party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women, with more than 18,000 certified Women's Business Enterprises, 14 national Regional Partner Organizations, and more than 500 Corporate Members, most of which are Fortune 500. Thousands of corporations representing America's most prestigious brands, as well as many states, cities, and other entities, look for and accept WBENC Certification. Through the Women Owned initiative, WBENC also is a leader in supporting consumer-oriented female entrepreneurs and those who do business with them by raising awareness for why, where and how to buy Women Owned. For more information, visit www.wbenc.org and www.buywomenowned.com.
Contact
Suma B
***@smyansoft.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse