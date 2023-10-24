The Chapman Family & Real Estate Tycoon Xavier Sams Grace The Cover Of Sheen Magazine Nov/Dec

Excellence and ownership are major keys in the November/December issue!

By: SHEEN Magazine

The 1st Family of SHEEN - The Chapmans

Contact

Jackie Bush

***@sheenmagazine.com Jackie Bush

End

-- SHEEN Magazine, the Ultimate Beauty Guide, has dedicated its latest issue to exploring the essence of all things bold and timeless. With a focus on Then vs. Now, this edition pays homage to the past as a source of inspiration for new ideas, thoughts, and trends that continue to stand the test of time.To celebrate this timeless theme, the magazine has enlisted the expertise of real estate mogul. Known for her passion for real estate, style, and historically Black high schools, Sams shares her wealth of knowledge on the industry's inner workings, her beauty routine, and the key to building a thriving tribe.Of course, no timeless issue would not be complete without paying homage to the first family of SHEEN Magazine,. This legendary family graced the publication's iconic 2014 cover and continues to inspire with their resilience, power, and poise.Our Beauty Spotlight is shining brightly on, daughter of esteemed American political activist Reverend Jesse Jackson, Sr., and Dr. Karin Stanford. She shares her views on perfection and how she navigates her role in this world. Meanwhile, hairstylisttakes us down memory lane, sharing her tips and tricks for holiday hair styling. We're also delving into the world of beauty techniques, comparing and contrasting futuristic approaches with those of the past and showcasing the talentedas she cultivates and brings to life the latest trends.In our Designer Spotlight, we're honored to feature the incomparable, the visionary behind the luxury goods brand. Meanwhile, we pay homage to stylistthe unsung hero with the Ryanizing touch. He is the best in the biz at showing you how to achieve celebrity looks like Lori Harvey's stunning looks for less. Get ready to travel back in time as we explore Y2K fashion and take a nostalgic journey down memory lane.In our Music Spotlight, we showcase the immensely talentedas she continues to take the world by storm, one fan at a time.shares his passion for music and the cinematic arts, whileworldwide, takes us on a whimsical journey through her creative process.inspires us with her fitness journey through Tai Chi, showing us how to find our inner strength. Meanwhile,shares the importance and artistry behind the role of a doula.andtake us on a remarkable culinary journey, sharing their best meals.Join us as we discover and celebrate the world of beauty, fashion, music, and wellness inissue,SHEEN is "The Ultimate Beauty Guide" for the modern-day woman and a preeminent voice within the beauty industry. SHEEN strives to educate, motivate, and empower, reaffirming the importance of self-worth while encouraging its audience. Published bi-monthly, SHEEN Magazine has consistently proven to be a media influencer, providing up-to-date news on beauty, fashion, hair, and entertainment trends.Visit us online at SheenMagazine.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @sheenmagazine.