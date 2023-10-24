Follow on Google News
The Chapman Family & Real Estate Tycoon Xavier Sams Grace The Cover Of Sheen Magazine Nov/Dec
Excellence and ownership are major keys in the November/December issue!
By: SHEEN Magazine
To celebrate this timeless theme, the magazine has enlisted the expertise of real estate mogul Xavier Sams. Known for her passion for real estate, style, and historically Black high schools, Sams shares her wealth of knowledge on the industry's inner workings, her beauty routine, and the key to building a thriving tribe.
Of course, no timeless issue would not be complete without paying homage to the first family of SHEEN Magazine, the Chapmans. This legendary family graced the publication's iconic 2014 cover and continues to inspire with their resilience, power, and poise.
Our Beauty Spotlight is shining brightly on Ashley Jackson, daughter of esteemed American political activist Reverend Jesse Jackson, Sr., and Dr. Karin Stanford. She shares her views on perfection and how she navigates her role in this world. Meanwhile, hairstylist Nefertiti Powell takes us down memory lane, sharing her tips and tricks for holiday hair styling. We're also delving into the world of beauty techniques, comparing and contrasting futuristic approaches with those of the past and showcasing the talented Deidra Mills as she cultivates and brings to life the latest trends.
In our Designer Spotlight, we're honored to feature the incomparable Lola Banjo, the visionary behind the luxury goods brand Silver & Riley. Meanwhile, we pay homage to stylist Ryan Christopher, the unsung hero with the Ryanizing touch. He is the best in the biz at showing you how to achieve celebrity looks like Lori Harvey's stunning looks for less. Get ready to travel back in time as we explore Y2K fashion and take a nostalgic journey down memory lane.
In our Music Spotlight, we showcase the immensely talented Bella Blaq as she continues to take the world by storm, one fan at a time. Mitchell Edwards shares his passion for music and the cinematic arts, while Britini the Brand worldwide, takes us on a whimsical journey through her creative process.
Aimara inspires us with her fitness journey through Tai Chi, showing us how to find our inner strength. Meanwhile, Stormi Harmon shares the importance and artistry behind the role of a doula. Robert Don Pooh Cummins and Brooklyn Chop House take us on a remarkable culinary journey, sharing their best meals.
Join us as we discover and celebrate the world of beauty, fashion, music, and wellness in SHEEN Magazine's November/December 2023 issue, Then vs Now, hitting stands on Tuesday, October 24th.
About SHEEN Magazine
SHEEN is "The Ultimate Beauty Guide" for the modern-day woman and a preeminent voice within the beauty industry. SHEEN strives to educate, motivate, and empower, reaffirming the importance of self-worth while encouraging its audience. Published bi-monthly, SHEEN Magazine has consistently proven to be a media influencer, providing up-to-date news on beauty, fashion, hair, and entertainment trends.
Visit us online at SheenMagazine.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @sheenmagazine.
