"DISCLAIMERVILLE" ...A collection of some very scary disclaimers in everyday Advertising

Enclosed is a compilation of some very common and very scary disclaimers that might make you think twice about buying some of those products

Robert Barrows

barrows@barrows.com

650-344-4405

-- WELCOME TO "DISCLAIMERVILLE"Copyright 2023, by an Advertising Executive named Robert BarrowsIt was another fine day inDisclaimerville, and here are someinteresting takes on some of the disclaimersin some of the advertising I saw and heard today…FIRST…let it be known thatTerms and Conditions Apply…AND… YOUR PRICE MAY VARYAND…Before you buy….keep in mind thatPast Performance is not aguide to future performance!And of course…this ad isFor Entertainment Purposes Only.And, keep in mind that it may also be…Sponsored Content,or, a message fromA paid, non-attorney spokesperson,Or…a paid celebrity endorser.AND FOR SOME OF THE MEDICAL ADSI SAW TODAY (while they were showing videosof families at picnics having fun)…I heard some side effects like…Strokes, Heart Attacks and Deaths have occurred…This product is Not Recommended for Children…And…when I went to a drug storeto look for some toenail fungus medicine,there was a disclaimer on all ofthe over-the-counter boxes of toenailmedicines I saw that actually said"Not effective on nails."And then, on some toy ads…it saidProducts may contain small partsconsidered to be choking hazards…So, please take this adFor information and educational purposes only…and of course…Use at your own risk!And, on a lighter note, from part of apoem by an Advertising Executivenamed Robert Barrows…at least there was one disclaimer I could laugh to…"If condition persists, consult a physician…if boredom sets in, change your position."SO…WHAT ARE SOME OF YOUR FAVORITE(or most fearful) advertising and product disclaimers?YOU CAN ADD YOUR DISCLAIMERS HERE……but be careful not to step on the toes of some of your past, present, and future clients, and be careful not to betrayany of your clients, bossesand co-workers, too…(In short…"Don't bite the hand that feeds you.")SO…IS THIS WHAT WE HAVE TO LIVE WITHFOR REAL TRUTH IN ADVERTISING?I guess it's always been Caveat Emptor…and I guess it's just another fine dayin Disclaimerville.(Add your favorite disclaimers here)…###People can see some more of my poetry in two books I wrote called "Crazy Robert's Poems and Potential Song Lyrics" and "Crazy Robert's More Great Poems and Potential Song Lyrics" that they can download for a dollar each on Amazon.PLUS, there are also several things that media companies can do with this poem that could help generate tremendous new advertising revenues.For more information, contact Robert Barrows at R.M. Barrows, Inc. Advertising and Public Relations.