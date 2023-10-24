Follow on Google News
"DISCLAIMERVILLE" ...A collection of some very scary disclaimers in everyday Advertising
Enclosed is a compilation of some very common and very scary disclaimers that might make you think twice about buying some of those products
Copyright 2023, by an Advertising Executive named Robert Barrows
It was another fine day in
Disclaimerville, and here are some
interesting takes on some of the disclaimers
in some of the advertising I saw and heard today…
FIRST…let it be known that
Terms and Conditions Apply…
AND… YOUR PRICE MAY VARY
AND…Before you buy….
keep in mind that
Past Performance is not a
guide to future performance!
And of course…this ad is
For Entertainment Purposes Only.
And, keep in mind that it may also be…
Sponsored Content,
or, a message from
A paid, non-attorney spokesperson,
Or…a paid celebrity endorser.
AND FOR SOME OF THE MEDICAL ADS
I SAW TODAY (while they were showing videos
of families at picnics having fun)…
I heard some side effects like…
Strokes, Heart Attacks and Deaths have occurred…
This product is Not Recommended for Children…
And…when I went to a drug store
to look for some toenail fungus medicine,
there was a disclaimer on all of
the over-the-counter boxes of toenail
medicines I saw that actually said
"Not effective on nails."
And then, on some toy ads…it said
Products may contain small parts
considered to be choking hazards…
So, please take this ad
For information and educational purposes only…
and of course…
Use at your own risk!
And, on a lighter note, from part of a
poem by an Advertising Executive
named Robert Barrows…
at least there was one disclaimer I could laugh to…
"If condition persists, consult a physician…
if boredom sets in, change your position."
SO…WHAT ARE SOME OF YOUR FAVORITE
(or most fearful) advertising and product disclaimers?
YOU CAN ADD YOUR DISCLAIMERS HERE…
…but be careful not to step on the toes of some of your past, present, and future clients, and be careful not to betray
any of your clients, bosses
and co-workers, too…
(In short…"Don't bite the hand that feeds you.")
SO…IS THIS WHAT WE HAVE TO LIVE WITH
FOR REAL TRUTH IN ADVERTISING?
I guess it's always been Caveat Emptor…
and I guess it's just another fine day
in Disclaimerville.
(Add your favorite disclaimers here)…
###
People can see some more of my poetry in two books I wrote called "Crazy Robert's Poems and Potential Song Lyrics" and "Crazy Robert's More Great Poems and Potential Song Lyrics" that they can download for a dollar each on Amazon.
PLUS, there are also several things that media companies can do with this poem that could help generate tremendous new advertising revenues.
For more information, contact Robert Barrows at R.M. Barrows, Inc. Advertising and Public Relations.
Contact
Robert Barrows
barrows@barrows.com
650-344-4405
End
