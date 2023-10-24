 

Follow on Google News
News By Tag
* Marketing
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* San Mateo
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2023
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
27262524232221

Follow on Google News

"DISCLAIMERVILLE" ...A collection of some very scary disclaimers in everyday Advertising

Enclosed is a compilation of some very common and very scary disclaimers that might make you think twice about buying some of those products
By:
 
SAN MATEO, Calif. - Oct. 24, 2023 - PRLog -- WELCOME TO "DISCLAIMERVILLE"

Copyright 2023, by an Advertising Executive named Robert Barrows

It was another fine day in

Disclaimerville, and here are some

interesting takes on some of the disclaimers

in some of the advertising I saw and heard today…

FIRST…let it be known that

Terms and Conditions Apply…

AND… YOUR PRICE MAY VARY

AND…Before you buy….

keep in mind that

Past Performance is not a

guide to future performance!

And of course…this ad is

For Entertainment Purposes Only.

And, keep in mind that it may also be…

Sponsored Content,

or, a message from

A paid, non-attorney spokesperson,

Or…a paid celebrity endorser.

AND FOR SOME OF THE MEDICAL ADS

I SAW TODAY (while they were showing videos

of families at picnics having fun)…

I heard some side effects like…

Strokes, Heart Attacks and Deaths have occurred…

This product is Not Recommended for Children…

And…when I went to a drug store

to look for some toenail fungus medicine,

there was a disclaimer on all of

the over-the-counter boxes of toenail

medicines I saw that actually said

"Not effective on nails."

And then, on some toy ads…it said

Products may contain small parts

considered to be choking hazards…

So, please take this ad

For information and educational purposes only…

and of course…

Use at your own risk!

And, on a lighter note, from part of a

poem by an Advertising Executive

named Robert Barrows…

at least there was one disclaimer I could laugh to…

"If condition persists, consult a physician…

if boredom sets in, change your position."

SO…WHAT ARE SOME OF YOUR FAVORITE

(or most fearful) advertising and product disclaimers?

YOU CAN ADD YOUR DISCLAIMERS HERE…

…but be careful not to step on the toes of some of your past, present, and future clients, and be careful not to betray

any of your clients, bosses

and co-workers, too…

(In short…"Don't bite the hand that feeds you.")

SO…IS THIS WHAT WE HAVE TO LIVE WITH

FOR REAL TRUTH IN ADVERTISING?

I guess it's always been Caveat Emptor…

and I guess it's just another fine day

in Disclaimerville.

(Add your favorite disclaimers here)…

###

People can see some more of my poetry in two books I wrote called "Crazy Robert's Poems and Potential Song Lyrics" and "Crazy Robert's More Great Poems and Potential Song Lyrics" that they can download for a dollar each on Amazon.

PLUS, there are also several things that media companies can do with this poem that could help generate tremendous new advertising revenues.

For more information, contact Robert Barrows at R.M. Barrows, Inc. Advertising and Public Relations.

Contact
Robert Barrows
barrows@barrows.com
650-344-4405
End
Source: » Follow
Email:***@barrows.com Email Verified
Tags:Marketing
Industry:Business
Location:San Mateo - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Oct 24, 2023
R.M. Barrows, Inc. Advertising & Public Relations PRs
Trending News
Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Oct 24, 2023 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share