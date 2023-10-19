Follow on Google News
Artist Cynthia Pinot Will Present Her Artworks At The Oki Language Project Auction
Cynthia Pinot, International Award-Winning Artist Teams Up with Hollywood Actors Gene BraveRock, Andrew Gray, Wes Sudi, Max Trujillo, and Taboo And Other Artists For Charity Auction Supporting The Oki Language Project
By: GJD Report
Renowned International artist Cynthia Pinot is presenting her artworks with influential western, and indigenous artists for a special charity auction event to support The Oki Language Project. This event aims to raise awareness and funds for the organization's initiatives towards education, cultural preservation, and empowerment of Native American Communities.
Cynthia Pinot widely recognized around the world for her groundbreaking work in various artistic mediums, has received critical acclaim for her unique approach in capturing the essence of the human emotion. Cynthia's art reflects a deep appreciation for indigenous cultures, the original American stories, folklore and dreams prompting a natural collaboration with The Oki Language Project to support their ongoing efforts.
The charity auction will feature a collection of exclusive pieces created by Cynthia Pinot specifically for this event. The Heritage Series "Dreams"
Eugene BraveRock, A proud Blackfoot from the Blood Tribe best known for his role in "Wonder Woman" brings his own star power and influence to further amplify the cause. As a dedicated activist Eugene BraveRock has long been committed to supporting causes that create positive change, and his awareness involvement in this charity auction underscores his desire to uplift Native American communities and promote cultural understanding.
"I am thrilled to work in collaboration with Gene BraveRock for this very special charity auction," said Cynthia Pinot "It is a tremendous honor to have the opportunity to support The Oki Language Project and contribute to their incredible work alongside so many talented artists. Together, we can change the world and empower Native American communities and preserve their rich cultural heritage."
Proceeds from the auction will directly benefit Oki Language Project
The charity auction is scheduled to take place on October 19, 2023 – November 4, 2023 Bidders will have the opportunity to participate online only. The event promises an exceptional showcase where art enthusiasts, philanthropists, and influencers can come together to support a worthy cause.
For more information about Oki Language Project and the upcoming charity auction, please visit their website at https://www.okilanguageproject.org To learn more about Cynthia Pinot and her artistic journey, visit https://www.quantummuseart.com and follow them on social media.
