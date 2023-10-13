Shire Pharmaceuticals Fired Whistleblower After Violations Were Reported

Holding Big Pharma Accountable to Operate Within The Law and the Controlled Substances Act

-- Holding Big Pharma AccountableDr. Vincent Politio, a former Shire Pharmaceuticals employee, filed a Whistleblower complaint after being terminated by Shire Pharmaceuticals. Dr. Polito was fired by Shire on August 24, 2016 immediately after he reported the violation of laws to the United States Attorney's Office in Washington, D.C.Dr. Polito claims he was asked to investigate and create a DEA-compliant Suspicious Order Monitoring system (SOM) to monitor and report suspicious orders. Dr. Polito alleges his concerns of Shire being out of compliance with the DEA's regulations were repeatedly downplayed and ignored by his superiors. He claims executives interfered with his work by changing his presentations to other key executives.Dr. Polito claims he was terminated from his project in the summer of 2015, after he, a consultant, and the head of the SOM project, Wes Graham, visited Shire's U.S. Distribution facility in Lexington Kentucky. There he alleges they discovered drugs that were marked for destruction were not verified by either counting or weighing the pill bottles' contents.Dr. Polito also claims to have discovered that Shire's internal company sales data did not match sales data reported to the DEA. The Court filings state Dr. Polito reported his discovery to his superiors and other executives and was soon removed from the project.In January 2016, he alleges that over the objection of his supervisor, Walter Mullikin, he again reported the alleged violations of the DEA regulations to the then Chief Compliance Officer, Jeffrey Rosenbaum. Court documents show Dr. Polito was then forcibly placed on leave and was never allowed to return.Dr. Polito was ultimately terminated on August 24, 2016 immediately after meeting with the U.S. Attorney's office in Washington, D.C. to report numerous violations of laws and Shire's failure to monitor Suspicious Orders of drugs and report them to the DEA.In August 2018 he filed this wrongful termination suit in Massachusetts Superior Court alleging he was fired in violation of Public Policy for whistleblowing activities. The case was originally filed in August 2018 with an amended complaint filed in December 2018. Shire Pharmaceuticals filed a Motion to Dismiss which was rejected by the Court.Shire Pharmaceuticals filed a Motion for Summary Judgment in early 2023. The Motion was heard on July 11, 2023. The case is in the hands of Judge Christopher K. Barry-Smith, Middlesex County Superior Court in Massachusetts under case number 1881CV02440.