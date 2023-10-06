Follow on Google News
Families of World War II Veterans Holds 2023 Fundraising Golf Tournament
This year's tournament was presented by Compass Rose, and proceeds went toward the Families of World War II Veterans scholarship fund. This fund annually awards multiple scholarships to students pursuing an undergraduate degree at the college of their choice. To receive the scholarship, applicants must detail the historical significance of World War II and what the lessons and events of the war mean to them. Academic standing and financial need are also considered when selecting recipients.
The mission of Families of World War II Veterans is to create scholarship opportunities for college-bound or continuing college students across the U.S. who demonstrate academic achievement and financial need. The organization strives to educate future generations about the significance of World War II and honor and preserve the legacies of its heroes.
Other major sponsors for this year's event include Careington International Corporation and affiliate company DialCare, MetLife, United Healthcare, 1Dental, GEHA Solutions Inc., Aetna, Buckman Partnership, Centene Corporation, HealthMarkets, Texas Lighting Solutions and more. A complete list of sponsors can be found on the Families of World War II Veterans website.
Families of World War II Veterans was formed in 2010 by the organization's Founder and President Barbara Fasola. She was inspired to create Families of World War II Veterans in honor of her father, a World War II veteran who served in the South Pacific.
"We are proud to hold our organization's most successful fundraiser for the eighth year in a row," Fasola said. "Educating future generations about the significance of World War II is how we strive to honor and preserve the legacies of our veterans. Thanks to the generous financial contributions from our valued sponsors, we can continue to support students' education by providing scholarship opportunities."
To learn more about Families of World War II Veterans and its mission, become a part of the community or contribute to the scholarship fund, please visit www.familiesww2veterans.org.
About Families of World War II Veterans
Families of World War II Veterans is a worldwide non-profit organization dedicated to ensuring the historical lessons of World War II are not forgotten. The mission of Families of World War II Veterans is to educate a new generation about World War II and its historical significance, to preserve the legacy of the heroes of this war and those dedicated to the war effort and to honor veterans' sacrifices by creating scholarship opportunities. To learn more about Families of World War II Veterans or for details on how you can donate to help support this charity's cause and create scholarship opportunities, visit our online community (http://familiesww2veterans.org/
