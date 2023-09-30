Micregen's Secretomix Platform Wins Innovation of the Year at the 2023 UK Pharma Awards

By: Micregen Ltd

Micregen, a pioneering biotech company committed to increasing health span and prolonging the period of high-quality active life, is proud to announce that at the 2023 UK Pharma Industry Awards its SecretomixÂ® Platform has won Innovation of the Year.The SecretomixÂ® Platform represents a potential paradigm shift in regenerative medicine. It is designed to create various stem cell secretome formulations for different medical conditions associated with degeneration.The 2023 UK Pharma Industry Awards celebrates the most original and innovative individuals and companies demonstrating excellence in the UK pharma industry. Innovation of the Year is reserved for a unique product, process, or technology.Winning Innovation of the Year adds to Micregen's reputation for being a Biotech company at the cutting edge of stem cell-related therapeutics as the company progresses with its purpose of increasing healthy life span.Commenting on this remarkable feat, Executive Chairman and Co-founder at Micregen, Barry Sharples, said: "Peer-reviewed recognition in the field of longevity can only help build the life science industry's interest in regenerative medicine and healthy ageing. I am delighted that having finally come out of stealth mode, Micregen's SecretomixÂ® Platform wins Innovation of the Year. Our gratitude goes to our dedicated team, advisors, collaborators, and supporters, whose outstanding contributions have made this possible."ABOUT MICREGENMicregen is a small biotech company headquartered in Cheshire, United Kingdom. It was founded in 2015 by Dr Steve Ray, a stem cell therapy expert and one of his patients, businessman Barry Sharples. Their shared vision is to increase health span and prolong the period of high-quality active life for everyone. Micregen aims to achieve this through its proprietary platform technology, developed from a deep understanding of how stem cells can be manipulated to produce potent stem cell secretome, known as SecretomixÂ®.STOP PRESS: Micregen have just appointed Dr Athanasios Papadopoulos as its Managing Director. Dr Papadopoulos, a consultant Bio-pathologist with over 20 years of global biopharmaceutical research, development and marketing authorisations' experience, took up his position on 1st October.