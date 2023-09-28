Follow on Google News
Famous Drummer Bob Holz Release With John McLaughlin, Jean Luc Ponty and Darryl Jones
By: Bob Holz
Bob Holz played to a packed house with his band, Bob Holz Fusion Collaborative on September 7th, 2023 at Catalina Jazz Club in Hollywood, CA. His band features keyboardist Billy Steinway, guitarist Alex Machacek, bassist Ralphe Armstrong and saxophonist Brandon Fields. The show was recorded for a future live album. Additionally, the concert was shot in video for a series of music videos soon to be featured on YouTube.
Bob's new album, Holz-Stathis:
Holz will soon be recording and performing with former Spyro Gyra guitarist, Chet Catallo. They are planning to start writing new material for recording and performing with Detroit bassist, Ralphe Armstrong in 2024.
Chet Catallo is one of the top guitarists in the United States and wrote many of the hits for Spyro Gyra. Ralphe Armstrong is a world famous bassist who was a member of Mahavishnu Orchestra and Jean Luc Ponty Band. Ralphe has played and recorded with the biggest names in the music industry and is considered one of the all time greatest, American bassists.
Bob is also continuing full force to perform and record with his core band, Bob Holz and A Vision Forward which features guitarist and vocalist, Mikal Serafim and bassist, VynceWatson. Originally from South Florida, Mikal is a virtuoso guitarist and has released his own album. Mikal has been playing with Bob for two years and there is a great chemistry between them on stage. Mikal's singing has been a highlight at the band's shows. Rounding out the band is bassist Vynce Watson. Originally from Campbell, Ohio, Vynce has played all over the USA and has been amazing audiences with his grooves and solos. Bob Holz and A Vision Forward will continue to perform shows and record in 2024.
Holz recently endorsed Ahead Drumsticks and is a long time endorsee of Paiste cymbals and Canopus drums.
Bob has released six albums on MVD Audio. Holz got his break playing and recording with guitarist Larry Coryell from 2015-2017. He has gone on to perform and record with some of the biggest names in the music business including Elliot Yamin, Darryl Jones, Mike Stern, Jean Luc Ponty, John Mclaughlin, Randy Brecker, Larry Coryell, Stanley Clarke, Alex Acuna, Airto Moreira, Ralphe Armstrong, Billy Steinway, Dean Brown, Brandon Fields and Chet Catallo. Bob's band, has performed across the United States in Los Angeles,Washington, DC, Detroit, Cleveland, Buffalo, Rochester, Saratoga Springs and Syracuse. In 2023 they performed at the Syracuse Jazz Festival. New video on YouTube https://youtu.be/
Official website http (https://www.bobholzband.com/
