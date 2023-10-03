Follow on Google News
The 5th Annual Gulf Coast Energy Forum takes place in New Orleans October 9-11, 2023
Ensuring continued availability of secure, affordable, and sustainable energy for U.S. Gulf Coast natural gas markets while supporting growth in LNG Exports to global markets is the focus of a gathering of hundreds of industry decision-makers
By: Gulf Coast Energy Forum
This event's Program is packed with all the relevant critical issues that are converging on the U.S. Gulf Coast for LNG exports and the region's local natural gas markets. Continuing turmoil in eastern Europe has those markets laser focused on LNG imports as the preferred energy source to replace Russian pipeline gas. Other global markets find themselves having to compete for access to U.S. LNG supplies. While there is significant existing U.S. LNG export capability, a "next wave" of new LNG export facilities is anxiously anticipated to meet the growing global demand. The entire value chain for LNG exports will be examined, including production, feedgas access, terminal operations, shipping, global market requirements, trading and marketing, etc.
Beyond these key topics, the U.S. Gulf Coast region also brings its own unique issues. Overall demand continues to grow, both industrial consumers and LNG exporters. Various production basins across the country are readily available, however midstream infrastructure expansions face fierce resistance, resulting in bottlenecks and basis price anomalies. Policymakers in these regions are increasingly enacting anti-fossil fuel legislation, including bans on natural gas use and restrictions on production. Sentiment for all-renewables energy supply is growing strongly. However, there are clear signs that mandates to achieve these goals are simply unachievable without significant continued contribution of natural gas to the energy mix. In response, natural gas stakeholders across the value chain are responding quickly with a raft of innovative energy solutions that offer lower carbon energy that is reliable, readily available, and affordable. In addition, certain domestic natural gas consumers have expressed concern about long-term supply security given the continuing dramatic growth in LNG exports. The convergence of these market conditions results in commodity price volatility and the need for informed decisions on structuring commercial arrangements into the future.
Recurring LDC Gas Forum topics will be addressed as usual, including market fundamentals, supply capabilities, midstream infrastructure updates, end user perspectives and latest policy/regulatory diagnosis. A key theme across the agenda is Energy Transition - addressing the trilemma challenge of security of supply, affordability, and offering lower carbon energy alternatives (Certified Gas, RNG, CNG, Hydrogen, CC&S, etc.). All this against a backdrop of commercial operations involving producing, transporting, and selling natural gas and exporting LNG.
The content/discussion program of the Gulf Coast Energy Forum consists of 2 ½ days of keynote presentations, and moderated panels. Keynote addresses include: David Braziel, President & CEO, RBN Energy; Charlie Rieldl, Executive Director, Center for LNG; Orlando Alvarez, Head of gas & power trading Americas, bp; Matthew Henderson, Sr. Market Analyst, ConocoPhillips; Jeff Hammad, Chief Commercial Officer, Golden Pass LNG; and Sam Thigpen, CEO, Sapphire Gas Solutions.
The Program also includes six moderated Panel discussions addressing a variety of timely topics, with well-qualified industry experts, including representatives from: ConocoPhillips; S&P Global; East Daley Analytics; NGI's LNG Insight, Natural Gas Intelligence; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners; DT Midstream; Woodway Energy Infrastructure; Enbridge; NRG Energy; Project Canary; Rockcliff Energy; Hunter Group Energy; Glenfarne Energy Transition; Cleveland Advisory LLC and RED Group.
This Forum focuses on U.S. Gulf Coast and U.S. LNG Exports, while five other LDC Gas Forums throughout the year address other key regions and market segments across the continent.
Even in today's digital age, natural gas market participants appreciate an event that facilitates face-to-face interaction. The LDC Gas Forum is uniquely structured to meet this requirement and has been the venue of choice for thousands of participants, for decades. Registration is still available at https://www.gulfcoastenergyforum.com/
