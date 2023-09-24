5GoreConn Ltd, in collaboration with the University of East Anglia, Wins the Innovate UK award

London, UK - 5GoreConn Ltd, a forward-thinking UK-based startup, has been distinguished with the esteemed Innovate UK biocatalyst award in September 2023. This accolade comes in recognition of their pioneering project, 'AIM4SafeBaby'.

By: 5goreconn Ltd

Contact

Dr Rahul Gore

5goreconn Ltd

Www.5goreconn.com

***@5goreconn.com Dr Rahul Gore5goreconn LtdWww.5goreconn.com

End

-- This award not only underscores 5GoreConn's commitment to innovation but also heralds a transformative era for global maternal and neonatal care. 'AIM4SafeBaby' stands as a testament to the potential of technology to elevate the standards of childbirth safety.In a strategic move, 5GoreConn Ltd has entered into a collaborative alliance with the University of East Anglia's renowned artificial intelligence division. This partnership synergizes cutting-edge technological advancements with academic rigour, setting a new paradigm in healthcare innovation.Reflecting on this milestone, the directorial team of 5GoreConn, comprising Mr. Rowan Connell, Dr. Rahul Gore, Mrs. Roisin Connell, and Dr. Pallavi Gore, shared, "This award is a monumental affirmation of our mission. With the AI luminaries under the guidance of Dr. Wenjia at the University of East Anglia, we're charting a course towards a safer, brighter future in maternal care. Our deepest gratitude to InnovateUK for endorsing our vision. We aim to align with the NHS's 'Saving Babies Lives care bundle', championing the cause of maternal and newborn well-being."Spearheading the ambitious 'AIM4SafeBaby' initiative is the visionary Chief Investigator, Mr. Rowan Connell. With a keen eye for detail and precision, Dr. Rahul Gore seamlessly orchestrates the project's multifaceted coordination. Mrs. Roisin Connell, a luminary in maternity care, brings her unparalleled expertise as a Clinical Research Specialist. Anchoring the team, Dr. Pallavi Gore serves as the dynamic Project Lead, driving the mission with unwavering dedication. United in their pursuit of excellence, this illustrious team is on the brink of revolutionizing the realm of maternal care.With a patent on the horizon and this recent accolade, 5GoreConn Ltd is emerging as a frontrunner in AI-based healthcare. Their advancements are drawing attention from tech experts, medical professionals, and forward-thinking investors.The academic team from the School of Computing Sciences, at the University of East Anglia, consists of three strong and complementary experts: Dr. Wenjia Wang as the principal investigator (PI), and two co-investigators Professor Beatriz de la Iglesia and Dr. Rudy Lapeer. Dr. Wang is an expert in AI with a focus on developing ensemble methods, which will be the core techniques in this project. Prof. de la Iglesia is an expert in Data Science with abundant experiences in healthcare data mining; and Dr. Lapeer is a renowned expert in child-birth simulation.About 5GoreConn Ltd:5GoreConn Ltd, a UK-based SME, is at the forefront of healthcare technology. With a strong emphasis on innovative AI-driven solutions, the company envisions a future where technology seamlessly integrates with healthcare.About the University of East Anglia:The University of East Anglia is a research-led university. Over 90% of its research has been rated 'world leading' for 'internationally excellent by the Research Excellence Framework (REF2021), and it has been ranked within the top 20 in the UK for research quality in 2021 by the Times Higher Education. The School of Computing Sciences at the UEA have an internationally recognised reputation in its research in computer vision, imaging, data science and artificial intelligence and their applications to various real-world problems in healthcare and many other areas.About Innovate UK:Innovate UK, part of UK Research and Innovation, is the UK's innovation agency. The agency works to create a better future by inspiring, involving and investing in businesses developing life-changing innovations. With an annual budget of over £1 billion, the agency provides businesses with the expertise, facilities and funding they need to test, demonstrate and evolve their ideas, driving UK productivity and economic growth.Contact: admin@5goreconn.com