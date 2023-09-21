Follow on Google News
News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
ASA to Host New IVS Compliance Virtual Course for Machinery & Technical Specialties Appraisers
By: ASA
Entitled ME218 – MTS International Valuation Course, the virtual offering will be held December 12-14, 2023 with class times geared towards international audiences.
The seven-hour course will give a cursory comparison of the Uniform Standards of Professional Appraisal Practice (USPAP) and the International Valuation Standards (IVS) requirements. This includes similarities and differences of important topics regarding development and reporting aspects of communicating value acceptable to the client, regulator, or stakeholder. It will also focus on stages of the IVS glossary that tie together the standards specific to IVS 300 Plant and Equipment. A case study will close out the class that allows the student to implement the terms of the engagement with the subject matter to complete the valuation reporting.
When asked about the motivating factors driving the demand for this new course, ASA CEO,
Johnnie White explained, "ASA is considered the leader in the advancement of valuation theory with a growing international membership of appraisal professionals around the globe, particularly in the discipline of Machinery & Technical Specialties (M&TS). Helping to inform, educate and ensure compliance with the latest standards is a top priority for our organization."
Course instructor, Jack Bechwith, ASA, CEA, president of EAGI, concurred and added saying, "This course will be of importance to appraisers with clients whose assets are based internationally outside North America. It will offer credibility and help to ensure compliance."
Course registration is available online at https://bit.ly/
Media Contact
Todd Paradis
tparadis@appraisers.org
703-733-2124
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse