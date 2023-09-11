Follow on Google News
News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
The 2023 Sheen Magazine Awards Were Epic
(Celebrities Were Out and Black Excellence Was on Full Display)
By: SHEEN Magazine
Dish Nation Co-Host, media personality, actor, DJ, and hip-hop artist Headkrack returned as Host. Media maven and talk show host Carisha the Diva took the reigns as Co-Host. This high-energy celebration featured performances from both rising stars and established artists who burned up the stage for a star-studded audience.
2023 SMA HIGHLIGHTS
THE HONOREES
NATIONAL CREATIVE ARTISTS OF THE YEAR
COMING IN HOT . . . RED CARPET LOOKS
Check out some of the moments captured from the 2023 SHEEN Magazine Awards -- https://markgphotography.smugmug.com/
(Photo credits for all images Mark Gunter)
THANK YOU TO OUR SPONSORS AND VOLUNTEERS
We express our deepest gratitude to the sponsors who made the 2023 SHEEN Magazine Awards possible: Kerafena, Nairobi, Congo, and Sheen Media Group. We extend a heartfelt appreciation to Setta Wine Sponsor Cedric the Entertainer via Kelly Distributor - Ricardo Kelly (owner) along with Shon Murdock (Rep). We give a huge thank you to VIP Kick-Off Party Sponsors Mauve Costen (PMC), Camillya, and LaVonte Masunda (Ebony Wine & Spirits), plus Chef Q (The Eating Spot). We also recognize the valuable contributions of Granny Tea, Holly Kiss Cosmetics, Dr. Burds Wonder Spray, Grandma's Old Fashion Butter Brunch, G. L. A. M. Body Scrub, and Le' Host Hair & Wigs.
Last, we want to give a special shout-out to all volunteers for partnering with SHEEN Magazine for the 2023 SHEEN Magazine Awards. Your support, services, and time were instrumental in the show's success.
About SHEEN Magazine
SHEEN Magazine is "The Ultimate Beauty Guide" for the modern-day woman and a preeminent voice within the beauty industry. SHEEN strives to educate, motivate, and empower, reaffirming the importance of self-worth while encouraging its audience.
Published bi-monthly, SHEEN Magazine has consistently proven to be a media influencer, providing up-to-date news on beauty, fashion, hair, and entertainment trends.
Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Snapchat: @sheenmagazine. Connect with us on Instagram at @sheenmagazine.
About SHEEN Magazine Awards
The #SHEENMAGAZINEAWARDS is an annual celebration that donates a portion of the proceeds to local charities supporting #HBCU students with financial challenges. The ongoing mission of the SHEEN Magazine Awards is to honor and celebrate those often overlooked for their trendsetting, life-changing, or charitable contributions. Attendees, partners, advertisers, and families should expect an unparalleled experience that includes a star-studded award show, a VIP private reception, live performances, and an incredible after-party, all while mixing and mingling with celebrities and international influencers.
For 2022, honorees were television Icon James DuBose (Owner/CEO Of the Black Network, former GM/Head of Programming of FOX Soul), the legendary Bob Sumner (2023 Rising Stars of Comedy, Co-Creator of Def Comedy Jam/LAFF MOBB), Melvin Childs (celebrity film creator), B2K Member/Entrepreneur/
BSGG "Lil Man" (featuring Jazz Pha), Real Housewives of Potomac
Cast Member/Singer Candiace Dillard-Bassett, along with Hillman Grad Record Label's newest artist Jai'Len Josey (created by film and television executive Lena Waithe). Radio and TV Personality Gary Wit Da Tea was one of our "Celebrity Presenters."
Media Contact
Jackie Bush
***@sheenmagazine.com
2139249204
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse