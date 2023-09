The 2023 Sheen Magazine Awards Were Epic

(Celebrities Were Out and Black Excellence Was on Full Display)

By: SHEEN Magazine

The extraordinary Pre-Show started with SHEEN Sound Stage Artists: Alliswell, B-U-D, Heartbreak, Hutch, Jaida Maurian , and NBT Wop, followed by award-winning violist Joi Black, and Hip Hop artist Trig the Optimist

The incredibly beautiful and talented LAYA kicked open the door for the actual award show

Hip Hop artist Yung LA burned up the stage with his performance

ATL's own lyrists Young Dro stepped up next to bless the stage

Not to be outdone, Roscoe Dash had the audience lit with his performance

Last (but certainly not least), Atlanta's finest - Hip-Hop Artist, OJ da Juice Man, ended the show with a mic-dropper

"ICON IN COMEDY AWARD" —Stand-Up Comedian/Actor/ Executive Producer Cedric the Entertainer (The Neighborhood, original Kings of Comedy, etc.)

"TRAILBLAZER IN TELEVISION" —King of Reality TV/Mega Producer/Show Runner Carlos King (Love & Marriage Franchise, Belle Collection, and more)

ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR —Dr. Mya Smith-Edmonds

PHILANTHROPIST OF THE YEAR— Ebony Austin

"HUMANITARIAN AWARDS"—Dwight Eubanks and the late Annette Bibby Oliver

BEAUTY INFLUENCER OF THE YEAR— Victoria Alexander

MAKEUP ARTIST OF THE YEAR—Deidra Mills

-- Once again, SHEEN Magazine held the annual SHEEN Magazine Awards to recognize exceptional individuals who have made remarkable contributions to the Black culture, both past and present. Homage was also given to Black creators and influencers in film, television, comedy, and music. The national poll winners for "Creative Artist of the Year" in Beauty and Makeup were announced during the ceremony as well.Dish Nation Co-Host, media personality, actor, DJ, and hip-hop artist Headkrack returned as Host. Media maven and talk show host Carisha the Diva took the reigns as Co-Host. This high-energy celebration featured performances from both rising stars and established artists who burned up the stage for a star-studded audience.Check out some of the moments captured from the-- https://markgphotography.smugmug.com/ SHEEN-AWARDS- 2023/n-3p8KvZ/ We express our deepest gratitude to the sponsors who made thepossible:and. We extend a heartfelt appreciation toSponsorvia(owner) along with(Rep). We give a huge thank you to VIP Kick-Off Party Sponsors, and), plusWe also recognize the valuable contributions ofandLast, we want to give a special shout-out to all volunteers for partnering withfor. Your support, services, and time were instrumental in the show's success.SHEEN Magazine is "The Ultimate Beauty Guide" for the modern-day woman and a preeminent voice within the beauty industry. SHEEN strives to educate, motivate, and empower, reaffirming the importance of self-worth while encouraging its audience.Published bi-monthly, SHEEN Magazine has consistently proven to be a media influencer, providing up-to-date news on beauty, fashion, hair, and entertainment trends.Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Snapchat: @sheenmagazine. Connect with us on Instagram at @sheenmagazine.Theis an annual celebration that donates a portion of the proceeds to local charities supporting #HBCU students with financial challenges. The ongoing mission of the SHEEN Magazine Awards is to honor and celebrate those often overlooked for their trendsetting, life-changing, or charitable contributions. Attendees, partners, advertisers, and families should expect an unparalleled experience that includes a star-studded award show, a VIP private reception, live performances, and an incredible after-party, all while mixing and mingling with celebrities and international influencers.For 2022, honorees were television Icon(Owner/CEO Of the Black Network, former GM/Head of Programming of FOX Soul), the legendary(2023 Rising Stars of Comedy, Co-Creator of Def Comedy Jam/LAFF MOBB),(celebrity film creator)B2K Member/Entrepreneur/Authorand Social Media InfluencerWe had performances by hip-hop artistand" (featuring),Cast Member/Singeralong with Hillman Grad Record Label's newest artist(created by film and television executiveRadio and TV Personalitywas one of our "Celebrity Presenters."