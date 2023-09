"Rediscover Oakland & World Through Film" 21st Oakland International Film Festival Kicks Off Today

The Oakland Int'l Film Festival is presented by the Oakland Film Society, a non-profit based in Oakland, California with the mission to promote independent filmmakers & their stories to empower people locally, nationally & internationally.

OIFF September 14-23, 2023

Posted Courtesy of Wright Enterprises Community Spotlight San Francisco ~ Dallas~~~, Co-Founder & Executive Director of Oakland International Film Festival with Special Appearance of Director, Actor, Producer, films from filmmakers:Jessica Bauman;; Kim J.Y. Han and more.- Film screenings with local, national and international themes and events uplifting Oakland's artistic excellence.- Screening Locations: Grand Lake Theater ( http://www.renaissancerialto.com/ ) ( 3200 Grand Ave, 94610), New Parkway Theater;- Thursday, September 14 through Saturday, September 23, 2023Click links for screening details:September 14 https://www.oiff.org/ 2023/09/05/calling- all-student- leade... ); September 15(https://www.oiff.org/events/united-states/california/oakland/conversation-with-terri-j-vaughn/#post_content);September 18(https://www.oiff.org/sept-18th/); September 19th (https://www.oiff.org/sept-19th/); September 20(https://www.oiff.org/sept-20th/); September 21(https://www.oiff.org/sept-21st/); September 22(https://www.oiff.org/sept-22nd/)-The Oakland International Film Festival highlights the City of Oakland as a destination for the arts. Oakland has a history and rich tapestry of artistic talent. Filmmakers from around the world reinforce tourism in Oakland and the San Francisco Bay Area with their films that span many genres, many cultures and walks of life.This year's theme is "Rediscover Oakland through film." In short, this theme, is our personal journey of navigating the changes in Oakland since COVID. i.e., a few places we have hosted screenings, mixers, etc., have gone out of business. Who is left or still standing?Still standing does not just mean in a physical sense, like who is open for business. Still standing also represents a group of people, despite the "covid lockdown" still working, writing, directing and dreaming of manifesting a better day. A prime example is the 20- year vision of Familyhood and its do- now strategy 1Saturdays – The Official Monthly Volunteer Day at Schools. Click Here to Read The Familyhood Handbook (https://www.oiff.org/about/) and More.The Oakland International Film Festival is a testament to Oakland's artistry and the positive happenings in the City of Oakland. Visit www.oiff.org for a complete schedule. Social Media: @Oiff (https://twitter.com/oiff?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor); https://www.facebook.com/oiff.org; and @oaklandfilmfestival (https://www.instagram.com/oaklandfilmfestival/?hl=en).https://sfbayview.com/2023/09/the-oakland-international-film-festival-starts-sept-14/The Oakland International Film Festival is presented by the Oakland Film Society, a non-profit corporation based in Oakland, California with the mission to promote independent filmmakers and the stories they tell to empower people locally, nationally and internationally.