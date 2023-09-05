Follow on Google News
News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
Actor Director Terri J. Vaughn Joins the Oakland International Film Festival for 21st Anniversary
The Oakland International Film Festival highlights the City of Oakland as a destination for the arts. This year's theme is "Rediscover Oakland through film." The festival kicks off tomorrow, September 14 through September 23rd.
By: Wright Enterprises, www.wrightnow.biz
MEDIA ADVISORY
"Rediscover Oakland Through Film" The 21st Annual Oakland International Film Festival September 14th- 24thIncludes Special Appearance by San Francisco's Renowned Actor, Producer, Director, Terri J. Vaughn
OIFF Kicks Off Tomorrow, Thursday at the Historic Grand Lake Theater
WHO- David Roach, Co-Founder & Executive Director of Oakland International Film Festival with Special Appearance of Director, Actor, Producer Terri J. Vaughn, films from filmmakers: Steven Ko; Hélène Matte; Jérémie Thibault; Dr. Gail Myers; Michael Warren Williams; Bridget A Murnane; Jessica Bauman; Cb Smith-Dahl; Adam Fischer; Cheryl Fabio; Kim J.Y. Hanand more.
WHAT- Film screenings with local, national and international themes and events uplifting Oakland's artistic excellence.
WHERE- Screening Locations: Grand Lake Theater (http://www.renaissancerialto.com/
WHEN- Thursday, September 14 through Saturday, September 23, 2023
Click links for screening details:
September 14th (https://www.oiff.org/
WHY-The Oakland International Film Festival highlights the City of Oakland as a destination for the arts. Oakland has a history and rich tapestry of artistic talent. Filmmakers from around the world reinforce tourism in Oakland and the San Francisco Bay Area with their films that span many genres, many cultures and walks of life.
This year's theme is "Rediscover Oakland through film." In short, this theme, is our personal journey of navigating the changes in Oakland since COVID. i.e., a few places we have hosted screenings, mixers, etc., have gone out of business. Who is left or still standing?
Still standing does not just mean in a physical sense, like who is open for business. Still standing also represents a group of people, despite the "covid lockdown" still working, writing, directing and dreaming of manifesting a better day. A prime example is the 20- year vision of Familyhood and its do- now strategy 1st Saturdays – The Official Monthly Volunteer Day at Schools. Click Here to Read The Familyhood Handbook (https://www.oiff.org/
The Oakland International Film Festival is a testament to Oakland's artistry and the positive happenings in the City of Oakland. Visit www.oiff.org for a complete schedule. Social Media: @Oiff (https://twitter.com/
-30-
ABOUT OIFF (https://www.oiff.org/
The Oakland International Film Festival is presented by the Oakland Film Society, a non-profit corporation based in Oakland, California with the mission to promote independent filmmakers and the stories they tell to empower people locally, nationally and internationally.
Contact
Wright Enterprises, www.wrightnow.biz
***@wrightnow.biz
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse