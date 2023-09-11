Hola Mexico Film Festival presented by Toyota :Tomorrow's Filmmakers Today

Brings together emerging, U.S.-based filmmakers with a wide range of Latin American roots for an immersive, 10-day program to help increase Latino representation in the film & television industries

By: Hola Mexico Film Festival

TFT2023

Contact

Mariluz Gonzalez

***@vesperpublicrelations.com Mariluz Gonzalez

End

-- This year marks the 8th edition of the prestigious and competitive career development program focused on inclusion, Tomorrow's Filmmakers Today (TFT).For the past eight years, Tomorrow's Filmmakers Today (TFT), also a non-profit organization, has selected 20 talented Latin emerging filmmakers (21-35 yrs old) from CA, FL, NY, TX, and Latin America, to be immersed in an intensive 10-day intensive program.The experience is designed to forge creative relationships among the participants and to serve as a bridge between their work and professionals in decision-making positions.. As part of the program, the 20 filmmakers screen their short films as part of the Hola Mexico Film Festival. During their time at TFT, they will be able to expand their professional network by meeting key executives, directors, talent, and leading figures in the television and filmmaking industries of Mexico, Latin America and the U.S.TFT alumni, now a group of 100 individuals, continue growing as a strong collective by collaborating on projects and advancing their careers successfully, together. Year after year they remain engaged with TFT by attending the festival and other alumni events.With every passing year our commitment to TFT's mission of inclusion and communal advancement is strengthened by the recurrent support of the entertainment community, but more importantly because we have witnessed the evolution and artistic growth of many of the alumni following the program. This year we have come across an incredible group of storytellers from across the country that represents a myriad of experiences within the diverse and complex Latine identity. We are excited to share their work with the Hola Mexico audience.Over the years, TFT has enjoyed the support and presence of: Warner Media's 150, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), NewFilmmakers LA, the Sundance Institute, Hillman Grad Ventures, Walt Disney Animation Studios, Universal Pictures as well as multiple programs aimed at talent development and career advancement.About Hola México Film Festival presented by ToyotaFounded in 2008, Hola Mexico Film Festival, the largest Mexican Film Festival outside of Mexico, strives to highlight the best and brightest talents in Mexican cinematography. Spanning comedies, dramas, horror films and documentaries, the festival showcases high quality films in a festive atmosphere in conjunction with exclusive parties and outdoor concerts. Sponsors include: Toyota, Delta, Aeroméxico, and LA Plaza de Cultura Y Artes.Samuel Douek, Founder & Director of the HMFF earned his bachelor's degree in marketing from Mexico City's Anahuac University and his master's degree in Event Management in Sydney, Australia, where he founded Hola Mexico Film Festival. The festival has since grown into the largest of its kind outside of Mexico and is now a celebrated, yearly tradition held in the capital of the worldwide film industry, Los Angeles, CA.