ASA to Present at 2023 NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE)
By: ASA
Here is a spotlight on ASA's upcoming session:
Aircraft Valuation: Changing Values in a Changing Market
Tuesday, October 17, 2023, from 1:00-2:00 pm
Las Vegas Convention Center, N255
Moderator:
The aircraft valuation market is constantly evolving. Knowledge and understanding of emerging trends and their potential impact on the market is essential for aircraft owners, operators and investors to make informed decisions. Exploring the impact of these trends on aircraft valuation practices can help you stay ahead in the ever-changing aircraft valuation market. Whether you're an aircraft owner, operator or investor, keeping up with aircraft valuation market trends is essential to optimize the value of your aircraft. Our expert panel of leading aircraft brokers and appraisers will discuss emerging trends and their impact on aircraft valuation and will show you how you can evaluate aircraft based on their condition, maintenance history and market trends. They'll also explain how to optimize aircraft value through proper maintenance, upgrades to include the latest in avionics, engines and other modern technology, and market-positioning strategies.
ASA will also be hosting a special event before the NBAA-BACE for appraisers and lenders involved in the financing and leasing of business aircraft. The 2023 ASA Aircraft Asset Management Special Event will be held October 15, 2023, at the Wheelhouse at The LINQ in Las Vegas, NV and is sponsored by JSSI. To register or for complete event details, visit https://bit.ly/
Contact
Todd Paradis
tparadis@appraisers.org
703-733-2124
End
