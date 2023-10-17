 

September 2023
ASA to Present at 2023 NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE)

By: ASA
 
HERNDON, Va. - Sept. 9, 2023 - PRLog -- ASA is set to present at the NBAA-BACE, the world's largest business aviation event where game-changing innovation takes center stage. NBAA-BACE is your ultimate opportunity to interact with thousands of dedicated and visionary individuals and explore technologies that are driving the excitement, safety and sustainability of aviation.

Here is a spotlight on ASA's upcoming session:

Aircraft Valuation: Changing Values in a Changing Market
Tuesday, October 17, 2023, from 1:00-2:00 pm
Las Vegas Convention Center, N255

Moderator:
  • Johnnie White, CEO, ASA
Panelists:
  • JoAnne Arruda, ASA, VP of Administration, AircraftPost Inc.
  • Chris Reynolds, ASA, Associate Editor, Aircraft Bluebook, Aircraft Bluebook
  • Jeff Dorrough, ASA, VP Asset Management, Mente Group
  • Don Dwyer, Managing Partner, Guardian Jet
  • Brad Harris, President/CEO, Dallas Jet International, LP
Description:

The aircraft valuation market is constantly evolving. Knowledge and understanding of emerging trends and their potential impact on the market is essential for aircraft owners, operators and investors to make informed decisions. Exploring the impact of these trends on aircraft valuation practices can help you stay ahead in the ever-changing aircraft valuation market. Whether you're an aircraft owner, operator or investor, keeping up with aircraft valuation market trends is essential to optimize the value of your aircraft. Our expert panel of leading aircraft brokers and appraisers will discuss emerging trends and their impact on aircraft valuation and will show you how you can evaluate aircraft based on their condition, maintenance history and market trends. They'll also explain how to optimize aircraft value through proper maintenance, upgrades to include the latest in avionics, engines and other modern technology, and market-positioning strategies.

ASA will also be hosting a special event before the NBAA-BACE for appraisers and lenders involved in the financing and leasing of business aircraft. The 2023 ASA Aircraft Asset Management Special Event will be held October 15, 2023, at the Wheelhouse at The LINQ in Las Vegas, NV and is sponsored by JSSI. To register or for complete event details, visit https://bit.ly/3sdVEw6 or call (800) 272-8258.

Contact
Todd Paradis
tparadis@appraisers.org
703-733-2124
