ASA to Present at 2023 NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE)

By: ASA

Johnnie White, CEO, ASA

JoAnne Arruda, ASA, VP of Administration, AircraftPost Inc.

Chris Reynolds, ASA, Associate Editor, Aircraft Bluebook, Aircraft Bluebook

Jeff Dorrough, ASA, VP Asset Management, Mente Group

Don Dwyer, Managing Partner, Guardian Jet

Brad Harris, President/CEO, Dallas Jet International, LP

ASA is set to present at the NBAA-BACE, the world's largest business aviation event where game-changing innovation takes center stage. NBAA-BACE is your ultimate opportunity to interact with thousands of dedicated and visionary individuals and explore technologies that are driving the excitement, safety and sustainability of aviation.

Here is a spotlight on ASA's upcoming session:

Tuesday, October 17, 2023, from 1:00-2:00 pm
Las Vegas Convention Center, N255

The aircraft valuation market is constantly evolving. Knowledge and understanding of emerging trends and their potential impact on the market is essential for aircraft owners, operators and investors to make informed decisions. Exploring the impact of these trends on aircraft valuation practices can help you stay ahead in the ever-changing aircraft valuation market. Whether you're an aircraft owner, operator or investor, keeping up with aircraft valuation market trends is essential to optimize the value of your aircraft. Our expert panel of leading aircraft brokers and appraisers will discuss emerging trends and their impact on aircraft valuation and will show you how you can evaluate aircraft based on their condition, maintenance history and market trends. They'll also explain how to optimize aircraft value through proper maintenance, upgrades to include the latest in avionics, engines and other modern technology, and market-positioning strategies.

ASA will also be hosting a special event before the NBAA-BACE for appraisers and lenders involved in the financing and leasing of business aircraft. The event will be held October 15, 2023, at the Wheelhouse at The LINQ in Las Vegas, NV and is sponsored by JSSI.