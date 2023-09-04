 

September 2023





ASA Continues Leadership in Aircraft Valuation Professional Development

ASA continues to build its reputation as the preeminent leading provider of aircraft valuation professional development.
By: ASA
 
HERNDON, Va. - Sept. 9, 2023

Events:

2023 ASA Aircraft Asset Management Special Event | October 15, 2023 | 1:00-6:00PM | Wheelhouse at The LINQ, Las Vegas, NV
A unique educational program open to appraisers and lenders involved in the financing and leasing of business aircraft, especially those with an interest or designation in aircraft valuation. Held before NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition. https://bit.ly/3sdVEw6.

2023 NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition | October 17-19, 2023 | Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas, NV
The world's largest business aviation event where game-changing innovation takes center stage. Be sure to check out ASA's panel discussion "Aircraft Valuation: Changing Values in a Changing Market" moderated by ASA CEO Johnnie White. https://bit.ly/45zL5St.

Corporate Jet Investor Miami 2023 | November 6-8, 2023 | Fontainebleau, Miami, FL
The conference delivers the latest updates from some of the biggest names in the business aviation industry. Be sure to check out ASA's panel discussion on November 8 "How Connectivity Affects Aircraft Values" moderated by ASA CEO Johnnie White. https://bit.ly/3KKcDMK.

Courses:

ME201ACS Introduction to Machinery and Equipment Valuation (Aircraft Specific) | October 24-27, 2023 | Virtual
The first of four courses that make up ASA's Aircraft Valuation Program. This course covers proper aircraft appraisal terminology, methods and concepts. https://bit.ly/3L0bK2T.

ME202ACS Machinery and Equipment Valuation Methodology (Aircraft Specific) | January 9-12, 2024 | Virtual
The second of four courses that make up ASA's Aircraft Valuation Program. This course covers basic aircraft terms, aviation concepts/applications, and aircraft logbooks/other records. https://bit.ly/47wF3no.

ME203ACS Advanced Topics in Aircraft Appraisals I | Dates TBD | Satcom, Melbourne, FL
The third of four courses that make up ASA's Aircraft Valuation Program. This course covers various aviation specialties including UAS, helicopters, flight simulators and aviation engines. Call (800) 272-8258 to reserve.

ME204ACS Advanced Topics in Aircraft Appraisals II | Dates TBD | Satcom, Melbourne, FL
The fourth and final course that makes up ASA's Aircraft Valuation Program. This course covers report writing, defending your report, professional standards and ethics, damaged aircraft appraisals, and various approaches to appraising commercial aircraft. Call (800) 272-8258 to reserve.

For more information about ASA's Aircraft Valuation Program, visit https://bit.ly/3QK1WxA.

To locate and hire an ASA-accredited aircraft appraiser, visit www.FindanAppraiser.org or call (800) 272-8258.

Todd Paradis
tparadis@appraisers.org
