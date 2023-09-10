Follow on Google News
Revolutionary Energy Enhancement System Treatment Center to Open in Palm Coast
By: Quantum Leap Wellness Center
Quantum Leap focuses on the body's innate ability to heal itself by allowing clients to recharge the cells of the body via wireless energy transfer from The Energy Enhancement System (EESystem) in the form of scalar waves which move at 3 times the speed of light and biophotonics. The process by which each person receives this transfer of energy is described in the tag line of their logo – Relax. Recharge. Restore.
The Energy Enhancement System offers a non-invasive, non-medical, non-pharmaceutical pathway to health, making it a beacon in the alternative medicine landscape. With about 200 centers globally, this treatment method is rapidly gaining traction, endorsed by luminaries like Tony Robbins, who has experienced its benefits firsthand as well as dozens of medical, scientific and professional conferences around the world. Countless first-hand testimonials have been published by individuals who have reported significant improvement in their quality of life thanks to this amazing technology.
"We are offering flexible session options, including one to four hour sessions, private night sessions, dedicated days for pets, and private day sessions" said Todd Stewart.," "We are so excited to offer this ground breaking technology to our fellow neighbors in and around Palm Coast and Flagler County."
As part of the Unified Healing Network, Quantum Leap joins a network of wellness centers dedicated to ushering in a new era of holistic health powered by The Energy Enhancement System. Backed by scientific studies showcasing positive outcomes in cases of Arthritis, Autism, Auto-Immune Disorders, Blood Disorders, Brain Fog, Ionizing/Non-
Dr. Sandra Rose Michael, Ph D, DNM, DCSJl, built the first scalar healing light chamber in 1978 to treat 1 person at a time and witnessed countless examples of the body's ability to heal itself when properly charged. 45 years later, equipped with a 24-unit EESystem as the original light chamber has now become, Quantum Leap offers a glimpse into the future of health and healing for up to 16 individuals at the same time, affording clients the opportunity to experience the optimal energy environment for the body to heal itself.
Quantum Leap can be reached online at https://quantumleapwellness.biz or by phone at 386-225-4419. They are located at 25 Palm Harbor Village Way W., Ste 8 in Palm Coast and are open Tuesday through Saturday from 10am - 7pm by appointment as well as for private night sessions 7 days a week.
