September 2023
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
8765432

The Annual Sheen Magazine Awards (presented By Sheen Media Group) Is Near - Time To Celebrate

By: SHEEN Magazine
 
 
Sheen Awards Flyer 7 24 2023
Sheen Awards Flyer 7 24 2023
ATLANTA - Sept. 6, 2023 - PRLog -- #Theblockishot #Atlanta, so get ready to put that sh*t on for the 9th Annual SHEEN Magazine Awards presented by SHEEN Media Group.  This celebration will be held for the first time at the trendy Illuminarium (Atlanta) on Thursday, September 14th.  Clear your mind to be mesmerized by a spectacular audio-visual display and unmatched networking opportunities with celebrities, influencers, and entertainment executives!

The 2023 SHEEN Magazine Awards will honor several of entertainment's best, including Standup Comedian/Actor/Executive Producer Cedric-the-Entertainer with the prestigious "Comedy Icon Award," Reality TV King/Mega-Producer/Show Runner" Carlos King as the "Visionary in Television," and a special tribute will also be paid to humanitarians Dwight Eubanks and the late Annette Bibby Oliver.

The guest list includes renowned music executive Benny Pough, Dish Nation co-host/radio personality/actor Gary Wit the Tea, Kellie Bowman (daughter of Dr. Sebi), award-winning playwriter/producer/showrunner/actor JD Lawrence, and many more.  What about hip-hop's 50th-anniversary celebration?  We have secured some of the hottest names in the game, to help us pay homage with live performances from Yung LA, OJ da Juiceman, Roscoe Dash, Young Dro, plus SHEEN Media Group's top indie artists. You can bet it's going to be lit!

There are a few tickets left. Purchase them at Sheenmagazine.com.  So, round up your crew, fall into formation, and prepare for an incredible night!

ABOUT THE SHEEN MAGAZINE AWARDS

The #SHEENMAGAZINEAWARDS is an annual celebration that donates a portion of the proceeds to local charities supporting #HBCU students with financial challenges. The ongoing mission of the SHEEN Magazine Awards is to honor and celebrate those often overlooked for their trendsetting, life-changing, or charitable contributions. Attendees, partners, advertisers, and families should expect an unparalleled experience that includes a star-studded award show, a VIP private reception, live performances, and an incredible after-party, all while mixing and mingling with celebrities and international influencers.

For 2022 we were #backoutside, so the best in film, television, beauty, and fashion was celebrated. This high-impact show featured returning host Radio Personality/Artist/Actor Headkrack, and the Co-Host was the very beautiful Youtuber/Artist Jilly Anais.

Honorees were television Icon James DuBose (Owner/CEO Of the Black Network, former GM/Head of Programming of FOX Soul), the legendary Bob Sumner (2023 Rising Stars of Comedy, Co-Creator of Def Comedy Jam/LAFF MOBB), Melvin Childs (celebrity film creator), B2K Member/Entrepreneur/Author Omarion, and Social Media Influencer Aaliyah Jay.  We had performances by hip-hop artists Pastor Troy and BSGG "Lil Man" (featuring Jazz Pha), Real Housewives of Potomac Cast Member/Singer Candiace Dillard-Bassett, along with Hillman Grad Record Label's newest artist Jai'Len Josey (created by film and television executive Lena Waithe).  Radio and TV Personality Gary Wit Da Tea was one of our "Celebrity Presenters."

CONTACT INFORMATION

Sheen Magazine
Jackie Bush—Vice President of Public Relations & Strategic Partnerships
www.sheenmagazine.com
Twitter and Instagram: @gjjpr_
prdirector@sheenmagazine.com
864.862.6782

Contact
Jackie Bush
***@sheenmagazine.com
End
Source:SHEEN Magazine
Email:***@sheenmagazine.com Email Verified
Tags:Award Show
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Atlanta - Georgia - United States
