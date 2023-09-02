The Annual Sheen Magazine Awards (presented By Sheen Media Group) Is Near - Time To Celebrate

By: SHEEN Magazine

Sheen Awards Flyer 7 24 2023

Contact

Jackie Bush

***@sheenmagazine.com Jackie Bush

End

-- #Theblockishot #Atlanta, so get ready to put that sh*t on for theThis celebration will be held for the first time at the trendy(Atlanta) on Thursday, September 14. Clear your mind to be mesmerized by a spectacular audio-visual display and unmatched networking opportunities with celebrities, influencers, and entertainment executives!will honor several of entertainment's best, including Standup Comedian/Actor/Executive Producerwith the prestigiousReality TV King/Mega-Producer/Show Runner"as theand a special tribute will also be paid to humanitariansand the lateThe guest list includes renowned music executive, Dish Nation co-host/radio personality/actor(daughter of Dr. Sebi), award-winning playwriter/producer/showrunner/actor, and many more. What about hip-hop's 50th-anniversary celebration?We have secured some of the hottest names in the game, to help us pay homage with live performances fromplustop indie artists. You can bet it's going to be lit!There are a few tickets left. Purchase them at Sheenmagazine.com. So, round up your crew, fall into formation, and prepare for an incredible night!Theis an annual celebration that donates a portion of the proceeds to local charities supporting #HBCU students with financial challenges. The ongoing mission of the SHEEN Magazine Awards is to honor and celebrate those often overlooked for their trendsetting, life-changing, or charitable contributions. Attendees, partners, advertisers, and families should expect an unparalleled experience that includes a star-studded award show, a VIP private reception, live performances, and an incredible after-party, all while mixing and mingling with celebrities and international influencers.For 2022 we were #backoutside, so the best in film, television, beauty, and fashion was celebrated. This high-impact show featured returning host Radio Personality/Artist/Actor, and the Co-Host was the very beautiful Youtuber/ArtistHonorees were television Icon(Owner/CEO Of the Black Network, former GM/Head of Programming of FOX Soul), the legendary(2023 Rising Stars of Comedy, Co-Creator of Def Comedy Jam/LAFF MOBB),(celebrity film creator)B2K Member/Entrepreneur/Authorand Social Media InfluencerWe had performances by hip-hop artistsand BSGG "" (featuring),Cast Member/Singeralong with Hillman Grad Record Label's newest artist(created by film and television executiveRadio and TV Personalitywas one of our "Celebrity Presenters."Jackie Bush—Vice President of Public Relations & Strategic PartnershipsTwitter and Instagram: @gjjpr_864.862.6782