Follow on Google News
News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
The Annual Sheen Magazine Awards (presented By Sheen Media Group) Is Near - Time To Celebrate
By: SHEEN Magazine
The 2023 SHEEN Magazine Awards will honor several of entertainment's best, including Standup Comedian/Actor/
The guest list includes renowned music executive Benny Pough, Dish Nation co-host/radio personality/
There are a few tickets left. Purchase them at Sheenmagazine.com. So, round up your crew, fall into formation, and prepare for an incredible night!
ABOUT THE SHEEN MAGAZINE AWARDS
The #SHEENMAGAZINEAWARDS is an annual celebration that donates a portion of the proceeds to local charities supporting #HBCU students with financial challenges. The ongoing mission of the SHEEN Magazine Awards is to honor and celebrate those often overlooked for their trendsetting, life-changing, or charitable contributions. Attendees, partners, advertisers, and families should expect an unparalleled experience that includes a star-studded award show, a VIP private reception, live performances, and an incredible after-party, all while mixing and mingling with celebrities and international influencers.
For 2022 we were #backoutside, so the best in film, television, beauty, and fashion was celebrated. This high-impact show featured returning host Radio Personality/
Honorees were television Icon James DuBose (Owner/CEO Of the Black Network, former GM/Head of Programming of FOX Soul), the legendary Bob Sumner (2023 Rising Stars of Comedy, Co-Creator of Def Comedy Jam/LAFF MOBB), Melvin Childs (celebrity film creator), B2K Member/Entrepreneur/
CONTACT INFORMATION
Sheen Magazine
Jackie Bush—Vice President of Public Relations & Strategic Partnerships
www.sheenmagazine.com
Twitter and Instagram: @gjjpr_
prdirector@sheenmagazine.com
864.862.6782
Contact
Jackie Bush
***@sheenmagazine.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse